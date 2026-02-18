What causes a people to accept poverty as normal? What conditions lead citizens to surrender their rights in exchange for mere survival? Why does an entire generation yield its will to the machinations of corrupt and destructive leaders?

Dr. Erwin Lutzer once observed that “an economic crisis is always a gift to a leader who seeks to capture a nation.”

Under the wicked Nazi regime, Adolf Hitler admitted that “even heaven can be portrayed as hell to a people through the compelling force of propaganda.” World history is filled with accounts of captured populations, men and women reduced to psychological submission, broken in spirit, and mentally incapacitated by forces beyond their control. Docility has always been a potent weapon in the hands of tyrants. Joseph Stalin, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, and numerous others across the world have wielded fear, ideology, religion, ethnic division, and repression to shape compliant citizenries. The result is a subdued people.

Richard Terrell puts it succinctly: “When you create a critical mass of people who cannot distinguish truth from nonsense, you will have a society ready to follow any leader.”

The Bible captures our state more succintly;

“Make the heart of this people dull, And their ears heavy, And shut their eyes; Lest they see with their eyes, And hear with their ears, And understand with their heart, And return and be healed” (Isaiah 6:10)

History records that Soviet authorities under Joseph Stalin weaponized famine and starvation in Ukraine to subjugate the population. Various Ukrainian attempts to resist Stalinist control failed, overwhelmed by hunger, fear, and systemic manipulation. The exploitation of poverty and ignorance has always attracted totalitarian actors. Stalin used this method. Hitler used it. Mussolini used it. Apartheid leaders in South Africa used it. The list is long. Tragically, citizens rarely recognize that their leaders are the architects of their own suffering. Hitler once joked, “How fortunate for governments that the people they lead do not think.” Sadly, he was correct.

What could possibly mobilize even two million Nigerians to rise against their oppressors? The honest answer: almost nothing. Some years ago, intelligence reports revealed that certain powerful Nigerian politicians, assisted by individuals in high-ranking political circles, conducted midnight rituals involving helicopters allegedly dispersing ashes over cities while citizens slept. Whether symbolic or literal, these acts represented one objective: to entrench a spirit of national docility.

“For the leaders of the people have misled them. They have led them down the path of destruction” (Isaiah 9:16)

A populace under such influence becomes conditioned to accept any election outcome, no matter how questionable. Because spiritual authority in the church has diminished, largely due to its capture by materialism, this spell of apathy took root. Political decisions, no matter how destructive, were silently accepted by citizens. Nigerians may argue, debate, and vent online, but rarely do they take bold, organized action to hold leaders accountable. Instead of confronting their oppressors, many even turn against those who speak up on their behalf, a classic manifestation of the Stockholm syndrome.

Although such narratives rarely made global news in the 1930s, those close to the Hitler regime confirmed that Nazi domination of the German population extended beyond military power or media suppression. Beneath the public surface, Hitler engaged in occult practices aimed at subduing the national psyche. His vision of a “1,000-year Reich” permeated German culture so deeply that even some pastors replaced the cross in their churches with the Swastika. The Nazi swastika was the official symbol of the National Socialist (Nazi) Party in Germany from the 1920s through the end of World War II (1945).

Milan Hubl once warned that “the first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory, destroy its books, its culture, its history. Soon the nation will forget what it is and what it was.”

Whether acknowledged or ignored, Nigerians today face an unprecedented fusion of destructive forces, occultic, political, and socio-economic, driven by alliances between local powerbrokers and global interests. This unholy convergence has unleashed a national spirit of docility. It is the spirit that says: do nothing, say nothing, challenge nothing. Worse still is the misuse of prayer by many religious leaders who encourage passivity, urging citizens to leave political and economic crises entirely for God to fix.

As we speak, blood is being spilled across Nigeria. One hundred and seventy people were massacred in a Kwara village, yet national outrage remained minimal. Daily killings barely evoke sympathy anymore; Nigerians have become numb. Massive looting and the waste of public funds persist, yet many remain indifferent. This is the national spirit of docility. A “docile” population is one easily governed, compliant, submissive, and reluctant to challenge authority. Such citizens avoid confrontation, fear repercussions, or feel deeply disengaged. Dr Tony Evans once cautioned that “when conscience is absent in a nation, everyone is at risk.”

Successive Nigerian rulers have employed numerous tools to maintain this culture of docility: fear, information control, media censorship, education that prioritises obedience over critical thought, economic dependence, and the relentless weaponisation of ethnic and religious division. Not all Nigerians are docile, but, as George Carlin famously said, “never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.” A few million apathetic citizens can cripple an entire nation.

As Hegel reminded us, “the only thing men do not learn from history is that they do not learn from history.”

Today, the killing fields of the North appear to be expanding southward. Reports increasingly highlight the spread of violent extremist actors into the Southwest. Yet meaningful resistance is absent. The church is largely silent. Civil society is fragmented. Young people are consumed by social media entertainment. Content creators thrive. The nation inches toward anarchy while many behave as though nothing is wrong. What would shake other nations barely stirs Nigerians. This is the national spirit of docility.

Tragically, the church, tasked with moral leadership, is deeply divided by alliances, financial competition, and program-driven agendas. Endless conferences and events occupy the calendar while enemies strategize and exploit Nigeria’s vulnerabilities with internal and foreign collaborators. Much of the church’s influence, focus, and prophetic voice has been lost.

Some may ask for solutions. Where can we begin? The church must repent. Nigerians with conscience must unite. Transformation must begin at home, with parents awakening moral consciousness in their children. In classrooms, teachers and lecturers must speak truth and cultivate critical thought.

A movement of national reawakening must emerge from the remnants, those whose consciences are alive. Those blinded by ethno-religious or political bigotry cannot lead this movement.

Church leaders who truly want to serve the God of the Bible must return to righteousness, abandon manipulative doctrines, and teach personal responsibility rather than passively urging God to fix the nation after electing corrupt leaders. In this renewed spiritual climate, united prayer can confront and dismantle the forces empowering the spirit of docility.

“And He will destroy on this mountain the covering cast over all people, and the veil spread over all nations.” —Isaiah 25:7

The spirit of docility will not disappear overnight. It took decades to entrench; it may take time to uproot. But whether Nigeria remains united or eventually reconfigures along regional lines, no system will thrive if its people remain docile. A regional government with docile people is no better than a one-Nigeria with docile people. The people’s mindset must shift to have a working system. For Nigeria to progress, the national spirit of docility must be expelled.

“Nevertheless when one turns to the Lord, the veil is taken away” (2 Corinthians 3:16)

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele