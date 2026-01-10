His book, I Want to Make It Count, speaks directly to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking purpose-driven success. His TEDx NOUN talk and other public engagements reveal a young leader comfortable articulating complex themes, from global diplomacy and leadership ethics to the transformative role of youth in nation-building.

In a country where leadership is often defined by age, access, and long-established networks, the appointment of 24-year-old Ahmed Abubakar Limateef as director of the Niger State Chapter of the City Boy Movement (CBM) is both symbolic and transformative. Symbolic because it represents a deliberate opening of political and civic spaces to youths, and transformative because it challenges long-held assumptions about readiness, competence, and the true meaning of leadership in Nigeria’s evolving democratic culture.

When the Director-General of CBM, Honourable Tosin Shoga, handed Limateef his appointment letter on behalf of the Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, the message was clear. The future is not waiting its turn. It is already stepping forward.

What makes Ahmed Abubakar Limateef’s story compelling is not merely his age or title, but the path he took to get there. A native of Niger State, his leadership identity is deeply shaped by grassroots exposure, modest beginnings, and lived experience among everyday Nigerians. His career is not curated in elite isolation but forged through proximity to community struggles, youth aspirations, and the realities of unemployment, skills gaps, and social inequality.

That grounding has become his greatest asset. It explains his people-centered leadership style, his obsession with solutions over slogans, and his refusal to separate success from service.

In 2022, at an age when many are still searching for direction, Limateef founded Limateef Group, a diversified conglomerate operating across real estate, logistics, event planning, interior design, and facility management. What sets the venture apart is its guiding philosophy: “To Solve Problems.”

This philosophy is not cosmetic. It is reflected in the company’s operations and in Limateef’s insistence on building businesses that create jobs, strengthen systems, and empower young people. His role in major national events, including being part of the event planning team for Davido’s Timeless concert in Abuja in 2023, demonstrates his ability to operate at the intersection of creativity, commerce, and logistics – an increasingly important space in Nigeria’s economy.

Beyond entrepreneurship, he has served as Facility Manager at Barbedos Stables, Guards Polo Club, and as an ICT and Digital Literacy Trainer for the Niger State Government, where he has trained over 500 people in Minna since 2024. These roles underscore a rare blend of private-sector efficiency and public-sector impact.

Perhaps the clearest window into Limateef’s leadership philosophy is the Make Life Better (MLB) Foundation, which he founded to institutionalise his commitment to community development. The foundation focuses on youth empowerment, skills acquisition, and digital inclusion – areas that directly address Nigeria’s demographic reality.

Through strategic MOUs with the International Vocational Training Institute (IVTI) and the Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation (EYAF), Limateef has helped expand vocational, ICT, and digital skills training across Niger State. His advocacy was instrumental in mobilising ₦100 million from the Niger State Government for EYAF’s ICT expansion in Bida, an achievement that speaks to his credibility with both government and civil society. This is philanthropy designed for scale, sustainability, and measurable outcomes.

One of the most striking moments in Limateef’s public journey came in May 2025, when he facilitated a courtesy visit between global music icon Davido and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen. More than a headline-grabbing meeting, it symbolised a deeper idea: that Nigeria’s creative industry and political leadership must engage each other deliberately.

Limateef understood what many miss, that culture is power, and youth influence does not reside in politics alone. By creating space for dialogue between art and governance, he demonstrated a modern form of diplomacy rooted in relevance and mutual respect.

That same bridging instinct was evident in March 2025, when he participated in the Beyond Boundaries Outreach for Seyi Tinubu, alongside senior government officials. The initiative delivered medical aid, legal support, and relief materials to detainees at the Kuje Correctional Centre, distributed sanitary pads to over 1,000 schoolgirls, and served iftar meals at the National Mosque in Abuja. These acts reinforced his belief that leadership must be visible, compassionate, and present where people hurt most.

Limateef’s growing list of honours, including Outstanding Youth Personality of the Year from the Nigeria Service Award in 2024, Icon of Peace and Development from APAF in 2023, and recognition among the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa in 2024, reflects sustained impact rather than episodic activism. His work across peacebuilding, youth inclusion, and community development has made him a familiar and respected figure in North Central Nigeria.

Beyond action, Limateef is also invested in ideas. His book, I Want to Make It Count, speaks directly to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking purpose-driven success. His TEDx NOUN talk and other public engagements reveal a young leader comfortable articulating complex themes, from global diplomacy and leadership ethics to the transformative role of youth in nation-building.

With a Certificate in Project Management (2024) from the International Business Management Institute in Berlin, Germany, a Certificate in Leadership and Team Development (2023) from the same institute, and a Certificate of Participation in Effective Leadership from Online Efiko, Abuja, his intellectual foundation complements his field experience.

As Director of the City Boy Movement in Niger State, the youngest in CBM’s history, Ahmed Abubakar Limateef embodies a new template for youth leadership that is competent, connected, compassionate, and culturally fluent. His close mentorship under Seyi Tinubu, his passion for polo, and his ability to navigate elite and grassroots spaces with equal ease position him as a bridge figure in Nigeria’s evolving political ecosystem.

In a nation hungry for leaders who understand both the urgency of now and the discipline of building for tomorrow, Limateef represents something rare: youth without recklessness, ambition without arrogance, and influence anchored in service.

At 24, his story is not a conclusion. It is a prologue. And Nigeria would do well to pay attention.

Khalil Abdullahi, a project manager and young business advocate, writes from Bida, Niger State.