Is it not strange to you that the man who says he wants to deliver and protect Christians in Nigeria welcomed with open arms the greatest butcher of Christians on the planet by the name of Ahmed Al Sharaa, the president of Syria, only the other day, and even gave him and his wife a bottle of “sweet” perfume in the full glare of the media… Apparently, he loves the Christians of Nigeria but hates the Christians of Syria. He also hates the Christians of Gaza!

“I think Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace. They are killing people by the thousands. It is a genocide and I am really angry about it. And we pay, you know, we give a lot of subsidy to Nigeria. We are going to end up stopping. The government has done nothing. They are very ineffective. They are killing Christians at will. You know, until I got involved in it two weeks ago, nobody even talked about it.” – President Donald Trump, 21st November 2025.

Dear Fellow Nigerians,

Is it not strange to you that each time this blonde-haired, blue-eyed, bully, racist, white supremacist, religious bigot, ill-bred, ill-informed, recalcitrant war-monger and beastly creature opens its foul mouth, more attacks, killings and abductions take place in Nigeria?

Has it not occurred to you that he is actually fuelling the insurgency with his words and constant denigration of our people, Armed Forces and government?

Is this not an attempt to create a clear justification for what they really wish to do to us: namely invade and bomb us to kingdom come and then divide our country.

This is the same way they demonised the government of Sudan before unleashing the Janjaweed militia known as the RSF on them and creating carnage in Darfur.

This is what they did to Congo DRC too before the butchery started.

What an interesting paradox and contradiction this is and only a dim-witted village idiot will be fooled by it.

Claiming that the King of Mar-a-Lago cares about Nigerian Christians is like claiming that the proverbial wolf cares about Little Red Riding Hood or that Count Dracula cares about beautiful women. Believe such nonsense at your own peril.

The Orange Man’s motivation for expressing concern about the plight of Christians in the hands of terrorists in Nigeria is gain and not love and as for the plight of the Muslims he couldn’t care less.

The script is clear: stoke, provoke and fund chaos, discredit and weaken the sitting Government, incite the people, engender regime change and spark off a civil war which will enable you to pick up the spoils and plunder the nation dry.

Their evil eye is now on Nigeria. They say we have done nothing to stop the killing but they won’t tell you what they have done to support, enhance and encourage it for the last fifteen years?

They won’t tell you why they do not sell us the arms we need to fight the war or share the necessary intelligence required to win with us.

They won’t tell you why they refused to designate Boko Haram as a terrorist organisation until 2015.

They won’t tell you why they imposed an arms embargo on Nigeria.

They won’t tell you why they have refused to offer even the smallest assistance to our Armed Forces in this war over the last few years and up till now.

They won’t tell you that they created Al Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram, the Taliban, Al Shabab, Al Nusra, Ansaru and Lakurawa right from the outset, whilst pretending to fight them.

They won’t tell you the carnage they unleashed on Libya, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Congo, Sudan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Somalia, Gaza, Yemen, Palestine, Ukraine, Central African Republic, Venezuela, Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and elsewhere through their sponsored militias and opposition fighters.

They won’t tell you why they have now focused on Nigeria and why they are attempting to do the same to South Africa.

Nigeria’s case is even more pitiful and we are clearly being set up for the kill.

Every time we make progress economically, those that do not wish us well from outside our shores undermine the efforts of our government and they do so in collaboration with members of the opposition.

It happened with Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Ebelo Jonathan and now it is happening with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

For the last 60 years, Nigeria has been the victim and target of a vicious, well-planned and well-orchestrated international conspiracy, and the ugly events of the last ten years and particularly the last one week prove that.

Every time we take ten steps forward, they band together with their local co-conspirators and treacherous assets and take us twenty steps back, because their greatest nightmare is a strong, independent, united, flourishing Nigeria that brings pride and dignity to Africa and the black race.

Any Nigerian who takes pleasure in what is unfolding in our country today and the security challenges we are facing is either a sadist, a masochist or is simply naive and unpatriotic.

This is not about Tinubu but about our country. The terrorists are being funded and supported by a dark, sinister and relentless foreign force that seeks to tear us apart, destroy us, humiliate us, rob us, occupy our land, steal our resources, pillage our rare earth minerals, erase our identity, distort our heritage, re-define our history and control the entire globe.

They are doing the same thing in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia, South East Asia and much of the world.

Those who applaud that evil force and encourage it to enter our shores and bomb us in the name of trying to help us fight the terrorists that they themselves are funding, do not understand world politics and have no knowledge of history.

There is not one country that the Americans have entered with bombs and violence and left better than the way they found it.

Outside of that, once we lose our sovereignty we will never get it back.

Once we rely on another country to fight our battles for us, we are no longer a nation but a vassal state of cowardly field hands and slaves.

The solution to the problem is to support and encourage our government and Armed Forces to face the challenge squarely and win this war.

Whatever it takes, it is their obligation and duty to do this and with our support and understanding, they surely will.

There is room for criticism and even anger but there is no room for disloyalty to the national cause, betrayal and collaboration with those who want to bring our country to its knees.

Things are tough and the enemy appears to be gaining ground but we must keep faith with God and have confidence that our President can and will turn things around.

This is a time to pray for Nigeria and to pray for our leaders and Armed Forces and not to gloat or cheer on those who mock, despise, undermine and insult us, and who subvert our efforts.

This is a time to show those who have described us as being “a disgrace” that we are more than able to handle our own affairs and solve our problems, despite their obvious malice and acts of sabotage.

This is a time to have faith in our country and our people and remember God’s promise and word that Nigeria shall be great again.

This is a time to line up behind our President and let him know that despite all that is happening we still have confidence in him and that he is not alone.

Femi Fani-Kayode is the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba Joga Orile, the Aare Ajagunle Otun Ekiti, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, a former Minister of Aviation, a former Special Advisor to President Olusegun Obasanjo and a lawyer.