Over the past ten years, I have devoted significant time to praying for Nigeria. In the second decade of the 2000s, our ministry began leading people in prayer through an interdenominational prayer movement in Canada. We gathered ministers and believers to intercede for Nigeria, Canada, and the United States. During our quarterly Fire Conferences, I made it mandatory to dedicate a session specifically to praying for Nigeria. I also had a basement in my home where I would retreat around midnight to pray on various issues, with Nigeria consistently among my most critical prayer points.

Eventually, I entered a realm of profound revelations, it was overwhelming. God began to show me vivid insights about Nigeria, its churches and ministries, ministers, and even global political figures. These revelations were strikingly accurate, with astonishing fulfillments.

Although I prayed extensively for Nigeria, the church, and ministries, I do not consider myself a “prayer machine.” It is simply the grace of God that has been enabling me to play a small role in mounting a prayer pressure on the throne of heaven, believing for a new nation to emerge from Nigeria’s current ruins, alongside a revival in the church – a lifelong desire of mine. My primary calling is not intercession, though it remains a critical aspect of my work as the Lord leads. My core assignment is as a teacher to the body of Christ, supported by prophetic teaching and anointing of writing, to the glory of God.

At certain points, the Lord warned me never to publicise these revelations, lest I lose access to His voice. This was to prevent any temptation to seek ministerial or prophetic prestige through divine insights. Instead, I shared these revelations privately with senior leaders whenever they came. They were numerous, detailed, and as clear as the midday sky. Since some of these revelations and visions have already come to pass, I will share a few here, to strengthen the body of Christ and warn Nigeria and the church of the grave dangers ahead if we fail to wake up, repent, and expel evil from our land.

Vision One

Shortly after Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as president of Nigeria, the Lord took me to Nigeria in a vision and showed me Buhari. It was as if I was watching a movie, seeing the picture of his government and what he would do to Nigeria. Later, while praying, the Lord spoke clearly: Buhari’s administration would act as a devourer, bringing unprecedented poverty and economic hardship upon the country for his entire eight years, and nothing would change it. The Lord said the APC government under Buhari represented the Biblical Midianites, who would consume Nigeria, bone to bone, leaving nothing but pain and poverty. I published part of this prophecy. God’s servant, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, had released a more detailed prophetic warning in 2014, but he was ostracised and vilified by those he was sent to help.

Vision Two

Later, the Lord revealed something concerning Atiku Abubakar, though the details cannot be shared publicly. Around 2020/2021, I saw a brief revelation, less than ten seconds, of a map of Nigeria. A sign appeared from the top right corner to the lower left, dividing the map into two. Whether sooner or later, Nigeria may be split. When this will happen, I do not know.

Vision Three

In 2021, I had another revelation: I found myself at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, standing in line for immigration clearance. The airport was crowded, and I had apparently just arrived in Nigeria. Suddenly, pandemonium broke out, as terrorists invaded the airport with bombs and rocket-propelled grenades. Chaos ensued as bullets flew past my head, while I crawled toward a nearby immigration office for safety. The entire airport was encircled. It was so vivid and emotionally gripping that I jumped out of bed, trembling. I knew the Lord had spoken again. I immediately called a few leaders to share this revelation. That day, I realised this was not business as usual; danger was imminent. Terrorists would attack iconic and strategic locations in Nigeria. We prayed earnestly, as we had done many times before. That year, I was scheduled to visit Nigeria, but I canceled the trip.

Vision Four

In July 2020, I awoke from a deeply unsettling vision concerning Nigeria. In that vision, I saw a vast neighbourhood that appeared desolate and abandoned, a scene reminiscent of a war-torn city like Mogadishu. Shops and businesses stood empty, roads were waterlogged and strewn with refuse, creating an environment that was filthy, foul-smelling, and chaotic. Some streets leading to major thoroughfares were flooded with human blood. Buildings were dilapidated, rickety, and crumbling, while survivors stood in the open, gripped by fear and uncertainty. As I moved from building to building and shop to shop, there was neither food nor drink to be found. The devastation was overwhelming. I woke from this vision with an unprecedented sense of dread and foreboding.

Among many other more private and sensitive ones that can’t be discussed publicly, this last one shook me to the core. This was the final straw that broke the cattle’s back. Today’s happenings have fully confirmed and validated these revelations.

“I will give peace in the land, and you shall lie down, and none will make you afraid; I will rid the land of evil beasts, and the sword will not go through your land.” (Leviticus‬ ‭26‬:‭6‬)‬‬‬‬

Whenever evil prevails in a land, God’s judgment is inevitably poured upon it. There is no human solution for a quick fix in Nigeria except for the Church, called to be the light of the nation, to return it to sanity and righteousness. Without righteousness, no amount of positive confessions will transform Nigeria. Without righteousness, no prayers or fasting will bring lasting change. Righteousness does not mean perfection; it is a deliberate commitment to doing what is right. Today, Nigeria stands at a perpetual crossroads of darkness because righteousness has fled, both from the Church and elsewhere. The Church, which should be the light of the world, has shifted its position. Instead of illuminating the world, the world now illuminates the Church.

In conclusion, Nigeria is a captured nation; captured by terrorist sponsors, terrorist sympathisers, economic vampires and political undertakers. These revelations were shown to me by the Lord to equip us with advanced intelligence against the plans of the enemies of our souls. But this scenario can still be remedied.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles‬ ‭7‬:‭14‬)‬‬‬‬

It is time for my people, the Church, to return to God. Let us demonstrate to Nigeria that the government ultimately rests upon the shoulders of our Lord. We must set aside denominational and theological differences, humble ourselves, and repent before God. Nigeria can be rescued if we shift to the side of light.

Our united prayers, born out of a people committed to righteousness, can cut off the head of the Goliath of terrorism. A united front can unleash supernatural power capable of changing the dynamics and balance of governance in Nigeria, paving the way for the restructuring or division of this nation along the right paths – whichever the Lord permits.

We can become the change, on our knees, in our hearts, in our churches, while leveraging our numbers, values, potentials, and resources to compel the emergence of leaders who will make sound political and economic decisions to deliver us from our current crises and the impending doom.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]