Mr Segun Adeniyi is a national asset. He has served this country purposefully at the highest level and continues to do so. He deserves to be celebrated and given all the flowers he can get.

My first meeting with the cerebral Olusegun Adeniyi took place four years ago in his palatial office at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. Before that, I had commented on his tweet about his book, Sex for Grades in African Universities. Despite my frantic efforts, I couldn’t find the book in any bookshop in Ilorin. Shortly after, I got a notification of a direct message, it was from Olusegun Adeniyi himself!

His message read: “Good morning, is there anyone who can pick up a copy of the book for you in Abuja?” I was ecstatic; I could barely contain my excitement. How often do people get direct messages from their idols on social media?

I told Mr Adeniyi that I wouldn’t mind traveling all the way from Ilorin to Abuja to collect the book. Besides, it would have been unwise to pass up the opportunity to connect with such a great man. I made sure to introduce myself properly: “I am an Assistant Superintendent of Police, a law graduate, and a creative writer.” I didn’t stop there, I also shared a picture of my book, We Are All Guilty, and waited patiently for his response. When it came, I was astounded: “Look forward to seeing you so we can have a long chat. I am interested in a policeman and writer,” he said. I thanked him profusely for the privilege, and we exchanged WhatsApp contacts to keep in touch.

Olusegun Adeniyi was the official spokesman to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and is now the chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay newspaper. I became a huge fan of his brilliant writing and storytelling abilities after reading his backpage column in ThisDay. As a young cadet at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, I would frequent the academy library, so often that my colleagues nicknamed me “O.C. Library.” Apart from Olusegun Adeniyi, I also read other columnists like Barrister Hannatu Musawa, Reuben Abati, Amanze Obi, Sonala Olumhense, Mahmud Jega, Azu Ishiekwene, Frederick Nwabufo, Simon Kolawole, Steve Nwosu, and a host of others. Reading these great minds not only reshaped my perception of contemporary issues but also made me fall in love with the masterful blend of journalism and intellectual depth.

But I stray too far off. Back to Olusegun Adeniyi.

My journey from Ilorin to Abuja was one of the most exciting trips I have ever made. I reached Abuja late in the evening and immediately informed Mr Adeniyi of my safe arrival. He responded with characteristic warmth. The next morning, he called me, the first of many conversations between us. There was an unhurried calm to his voice, an assuredness behind every enunciation. After exchanging pleasantries, he gave me his office address and told me to come by 2 p.m.

It was a breezy 15-minute Bolt ride to the Yar’Adua Centre. Built in memory of the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, one of Nigeria’s foremost leaders, the centre stands as an imposing edifice on a vast expanse of land. I marvelled at its aesthetic grandeur as I walked through the entrance. After confirming my appointment, the receptionist ushered me into Mr Adeniyi’s office. He sat behind his desk, his MacBook open before him. I greeted him almost as though I were at the National Assembly for a ministerial screening.

After inquiring about my well-being, we shook hands and he asked me to sit. Portraits of the late President Yar’Adua and his elder brother, Shehu Yar’Adua, graced the wall. We began an engaging discussion on policing, law and order, politics, and other matters. I was not surprised by his analytical depth or precise reasoning, after all, he is a man of astute intellect. But what impressed me most was his intricate grasp of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape.

Coincidentally, he was writing a column on a disturbing video involving police officers deployed on special operations in the North-East. He handed me his laptop to read the piece and sought my opinion. I offered my honest observations, which he received with characteristic humility and appreciation. Before I left his office, he gave me two of his books, both autographed. We took a photograph together, and all the way home, I was filled with an uplifting sense of joy, the kind one feels after coming in contact with pure light.

Since that gilded encounter, I have kept in touch with Mr Adeniyi through WhatsApp and phone conversations. Our bond grew even stronger after I was transferred from Ilorin to Abuja. I began visiting his office more frequently, a habit that revealed to me his wonderfully generous spirit. I had heard of his generosity from his late friend, Professor Pius Adesanmi, who once wrote that Adeniyi never allowed him to spend a dime whenever he visited Abuja. From transportation to hotel accommodation to feeding, Segun made sure everything was taken care of.

When Mr Adeniyi told me his wife owned a school in Asokoro, I wondered how lucrative it must be. Imagine my surprise when I learnt it was a pro bono school for children who could not afford basic education. Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

The more I thought about it, the more it made sense that such selfless souls as Segun and Tosin Adeniyi would be drawn to each other in love. Without a hint of sentiment, I often wonder why someone like Mrs Tosin Adeniyi has not already been recognised and honoured for her selfless service to humanity. But perhaps people like her do not engage in philanthropy for accolades or photo-ops. Their compassion is innate; they give simply because they can.

Mr Olusegun Adeniyi is an elite who doesn’t behave like one. He often embarrasses me with his humility whenever I visit him in his office. He stands up, opens the door for me, and walks me out. This is someone I literally look up to, yet he treats me like a VIP.

One day, he called me to his office. As soon as I sat down, he said, “Look, you need to start writing for the media. That will help boost your image and advance your career.” That marked my foray into the media space, and the rest, as they say, is history. He also gave me a book idea, one I am yet to write. I owe that to myself and to my elder brother, as I fondly call him.

If Olusegun Adeniyi were a civil servant, he would have been retiring from active service, except, perhaps, if he were the head of an agency and Mr President decided to extend his tenure. Mr Segun Adeniyi is a national asset. He has served this country purposefully at the highest level and continues to do so. He deserves to be celebrated and given all the flowers he can get.

Happy birthday to my elder brother, who is now an elder statesman. May the ink of your pen never dry; may your health never fail; may wisdom continue to guide your steps; and may God bless you with many more years of grace, fulfillment, and laughter.

Zayd Ibn Isah. Email: [email protected]