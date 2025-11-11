As the Emir of Ilorin marks 30 years on the throne, we celebrate not just his reign but the enduring values he represents: unity, justice, and compassion. His leadership has transcended generations, nurturing a sense of belonging among all who trace their roots to the Ilorin Emirate.

“Assalamu Alaikum, sho wa daada. Oloun yo wa pelu re?” (“Peace be upon you, may Almighty Allah be with you.”) Those were the first words I heard from Mai Martaba, the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR), during an unexpected yet unforgettable encounter.

It was during the Big Sallah celebration. My team from the SAS Foundation had gone to pay the traditional homage to the Emir, as we often do. Unknown to me, my team lead in Kwara had placed a call following a request from Mai Martaba, who wished to speak directly with me. Within moments, I was on the phone with one of Nigeria’s most revered traditional rulers, a man who, for three decades, has embodied grace, wisdom, and leadership.

In his calm and fatherly tone, the Emir prayed for me, my darling wife Maryam, our children, and my entire family. He reminded me of the importance of staying connected to home, saying, “Never stay too long away from Ilorin; home is where your roots, your people, and your purpose lie.” Those words struck deeply. Here was the 11th Emir of Ilorin, a custodian of our culture and faith, taking a personal interest in my well-being.

His Royal Highness ascended the throne in 1995, following the demise of his uncle, Mallam Aliyu AbdulKadir. Before then, he had built an illustrious career in the judiciary, serving as Justice of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division. He relinquished that position to answer the call of destiny to lead the good people of Ilorin and Kwara State.

Born on 22 April, 1940, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari’s life reflects discipline, intellect, and purpose. His education began at the Native Authority School in 1953, then continued at Offa Grammar School, Oakham School, and City Westminster College in England. He studied Law at Middle Temple School and the University of London before completing his training at the Nigerian Law School in 1971.

His professional path took him across Nigeria, first as permanent secretary and solicitor-general in the old Gongola State, and later as a High Court judge in Bauchi. In 1978, he was appointed to the Court of Appeal, where he served with distinction until his ascension to the throne.

Beyond his résumé, the Emir is admired for his humility, compassion, and devotion to peace. As Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council and one of the most respected monarchs in Northern Nigeria, he has been a stabilising force in times of change. His reign continues to inspire unity and progress within and beyond Ilorin.

My brief encounter with him rekindled in me a renewed sense of duty to give back to the community that raised me. Despite my professional journey across continents; from Russia, where I earned a degree in Computer and Informatics at the Moscow Power Engineering Institute, to the United States, where I completed a Master’s in Computer Science at Maharishi International University, Ilorin has always remained home.

Even though I have lived and worked far from home with global corporations, including Fortune 500 companies in the United States, my heart remains connected to my city and its people. The Ilorin community continues to fill me with pride and a sense of belonging. It reminds me that no matter where life takes us, we remain Dahiri Ilorin – sons and daughters of a heritage built on faith, learning, and leadership.

Inspired by that heritage, I founded the Saleeman Adedoyin Saleeman (SAS) Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering women, youth, and children in Ilorin and beyond. Through the Foundation, we strive to complement the Emir’s vision of a progressive, self-reliant, and united community.

During Ramadan, for instance, we reached over 1,000 families, providing essential food items to ease the burden of fasting. The initiative culminated in a visit to the Emir’s palace, where His Royal Highness, with characteristic warmth, expressed his appreciation and encouraged us to continue the good work. Although I could not attend personally, I was deeply moved when he described me as “a shining example of Ilorin’s promising future.” Those words became both an honour and a responsibility.

Guided by that inspiration, we launched the Project Tutored initiative in Ilorin, a three-week intensive summer school programme, in partnership with international NGOs, Evergreen Initiative and SheBuildLives. Held between 28 July and 17 August, the project trained over 100 students from underserved communities, offering academic reinforcement, vocational skills, and essential learning tools.

The programme featured classes in digital literacy, leadership, career sensitisation, sports, financial literacy, and soft skills. Vocational workshops in shoemaking, beadwork, tie-and-dye, and soap production empowered young people with practical skills for self-reliance.

These efforts, though modest, are deeply rooted in the Emir’s teachings and philosophy of service, education, and faith. His Royal Highness has always emphasised that true progress begins with individual commitment to community. Over the last three decades, he has championed peace, promoted interfaith harmony, and preserved Ilorin’s unique cultural identity as a melting pot of Yoruba, Fulani, Hausa, and Nupe influences.

As the Emir of Ilorin marks 30 years on the throne, we celebrate not just his reign but the enduring values he represents: unity, justice, and compassion. His leadership has transcended generations, nurturing a sense of belonging among all who trace their roots to the Ilorin Emirate.

For me, that brief but profound encounter remains a lasting source of pride and inspiration. The Emir’s words continue to echo in my heart, reminding me to stay grounded, serve humanity, and always find my way back home.

May Almighty Allah continue to grant His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, good health, wisdom, and many more fruitful years on the throne. Long live the Emir of Ilorin. Long live the Ilorin Emirate.

Saleeman Adedoyin Saleeman is a Global IT Leader and Founder of the SAS Foundation. He writes from North Carolina, United States.