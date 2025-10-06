If we want Nigeria to be different; if we long for reform, justice, investment, reconciliation, and dignity, then we too must adopt the discipline of a new national confession. We must end our conversations, our prayers, and even our arguments with the same simple but prophetic refrain: God bless Nigeria. Let this become our anthem, our habit, and our expectation. For words are things, and nations are built by them. From Babel to blessing, from scattered tongues to a symphony of united voices, let our confession rise until the heavens bear witness: God bless Nigeria. God bless Africa.

On Wednesday, 1st October, I attended The Platform Nigeria in Lagos, one of the rare moments when we gather as a people to reflect on the soul of our nation. The Platform is not just a conference; it is a national altar where men and women bring sacrifices of thought, where visions are stirred, and where civic responsibility is reawakened. Last week, I had written on “Beyond Babel: Nigeria and the Symphony of Tongues,” and as I listened in Lagos, it felt like that meditation had come alive on a national stage. Every presentation carried weight, but Ndidi Nwuneli, president and chief executive officer of the ONE Campaign, spoke words that pierced deepest into my heart. She reminded us of a truth that is both ancient and urgent: the stories we tell about Nigeria matter, because they shape the Nigeria we will live in tomorrow.

She pointed out that the narratives we spin — whether through public statements, online chatter, or even casual complaints — are not harmless. They crystallise into stereotypes, and stereotypes harden into perceptions. Perceptions, in turn, shape decisions made about us in boardrooms, in embassies, in investment houses, and even in the hearts of our own citizens. That “prejudice premium” is not abstract; it is costly. Africa, according to credible reports, loses an estimated US$75 billion annually in inflated borrowing costs and lost revenue, because of the global financial bias that consistently misprices our risk. Investors do not only study policies and infrastructure; they also feed on the stories that we tell about ourselves. Our words have become scaffolds on which judgments are made, doors are closed, or opportunities are opened.

Listening to her, I realised that this is not only economics; it is profoundly spiritual. The Bible says in Proverbs 18:21, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” Words are not decorative; they are creative. Words are things. In the beginning, God created the world, not with bricks and mortar, but with speech: “And God said, Let there be light, and there was light.” If God could summon light from darkness by His word, then we too, made in His image, must not underestimate the atmosphere we create over our nation by what we repeatedly say.

Every time we mutter, “Nigeria is finished,” we are unconsciously pronouncing judgment on the land. Every “nothing works here” becomes another brick in the wall of dysfunction. Yet, each time we say, “Nigeria will rise again,” we plant seeds of resurrection. Each time we declare, “Greatness will emerge from Nigeria,” we release a prophetic invitation for both heaven and earth to align with that possibility. Nations, like individuals, are framed by words.

Words are seeds, and nations eat tomorrow what their people plant today. Nigeria today is partly harvest from the careless confessions of yesterday. If we want a different tomorrow, we must begin planting different words now. This means training our tongues, amplifying stories of resilience and innovation, and speaking prophetically into the nation we long to see.

This is not a denial of Nigeria’s struggles. We know them all too well — insecurity, corruption, weak institutions, and the steady exodus of our brightest minds in search of greener pastures. But naming a wound is not the same as embalming it. We must acknowledge problems without enthroning them. We must confess the brokenness without making it our permanent identity. To endlessly curse the soil is to forfeit the possibility of harvest. A farmer who curses his ground should not expect fruit. In the same way, when citizens endlessly curse their country, they should not be surprised when bitterness springs up, instead of blessing.

This is not mere optimism; it is alignment with spiritual law. Words travel. They enter classrooms, boardrooms, and parliaments. They shape investor reports, diplomatic cables, and international headlines. They frame how we are perceived by others, and even more dangerously, how we perceive ourselves. It is possible to be imprisoned not by iron bars, but by narratives that tell us we cannot rise. And the reverse is also true: it is possible to unlock progress by a consistent confession of possibility.

Consider for a moment how ordinary Nigerians continue to defy the odds. Our music dominates global charts. Our tech innovators are building platforms that attract international recognition. Our writers win prizes on the world stage. Our diaspora remittances, though born of necessity, remain one of the largest sources of foreign exchange, proof that Nigerians succeed everywhere they go. Yet, instead of amplifying these stories of resilience, we often highlight only the failures, thereby reinforcing a one-sided portrait of despair. We must learn to balance our narrative — acknowledging the pain, but also proclaiming the promise.

As I left The Platform, a fresh burden settled on me. Nigeria’s renewal will not only come from better policies, electoral reforms, or new leaders, though all these are vital. It will also come from the language of its people. Words are never cheap. Words are currency in the marketplace of perception. They negotiate favour, stir trust, and either attract or repel opportunity. I now understand more deeply why Americans, despite their bitter divisions, almost always close their speeches, their prayers, and even their debates with the same refrain: “God bless America.” It is not a cliché. It is not empty patriotism. It is a seed, a confession, a covering spoken over their land again and again until it becomes part of their collective consciousness.

If we want Nigeria to be different; if we long for reform, justice, investment, reconciliation, and dignity, then we too must adopt the discipline of a new national confession. We must end our conversations, our prayers, and even our arguments with the same simple but prophetic refrain: God bless Nigeria. Let this become our anthem, our habit, and our expectation. For words are things, and nations are built by them. From Babel to blessing, from scattered tongues to a symphony of united voices, let our confession rise until the heavens bear witness: God bless Nigeria. God bless Africa.

Sunday Ogidigbo is the pastor of Holyhill Church, Abuja. @SOgidigbo (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook). Email: [email protected]