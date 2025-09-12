The recent controversy surrounding the abandonment of a multi-billion naira contract for the construction of smart schools across the state, which was awarded to Olasijibomi Ogundele, a Lagos based Yoruba property developer, has clearly revealed Peter Mbah as a detribalised pan-Nigerian nationalist, who is leading and living out the vision of the Great Zik of Africa, of one united Nigerian nation of citizens, away from a fractured country of disunited tribesmen.

A few weeks to his inauguration as governor of Enugu State on 29 May, I had my first meeting with Peter Mbah along with a few other media personality colleagues. The meeting, which was at the instance of my good friend, brother, and perhaps one of Nigeria’s best media relations guru, Uche Anichukwu, held at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton. Present at the event was also my good friend, Ifeanyi Ossai, then deputy governor-elect of Enugu State. For many years, I have been deeply connected to the political leadership of Enugu State, to the extent that the it has become my second “state of origin.” And in these years, I have come to appreciate a leadership value system that is firmly hinged on a deep connection between the political leaders and the people of the state. In my close interaction with leading lights of Enugu State, such as former Governor Ifeanyi Uguwanyi; former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekwerenmadu; former House of Representative members, Patrick Asadu and Toby Okechukwu, among many others, I have come to the realisation that if there is one state in Nigeria where democracy is truly work-in-progress, it is my second home state.

But throughout my years of involvement in Enugu’s affairs, I never met Peter Mbah, who was then busy carving out a niche in the ecosystem of Nigeria’s organised private sector, as a leading player in the oil and gas industry as the chairman of Pinnacle Limited, until the Abuja meeting. At the meeting, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, a lawyer, business man and politician, who had previously served as chief of staff in the administration of former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, in a very calm, composed and stoic mien, took us through his vision for the state. In fact, he reiterated his campaign promises, including the creation of a $30 billion economy, resuscitation of urban water supply, ending the Monday imposed sit-at-home, upgrading of health facilities and, most importantly, building smart schools to usher Enugu children into a future that is already present. Listening keenly to this gentleman, I saw a serous minded person who was very keen on the business of governance.

Satisfied that Peter Mbah knew exactly what he wanted to do as governor, I decided to quip in a little suggestion on the need for him to run an administration that would be inclusive of all Nigerians resident in the state, irrespective of ethnicity and religion, especially given the fact that Enugu was the capital of the old Eastern Region. I specifically made this suggestion because of the widespread perception that the Igbo people are not accommodating of other groups, even as they are well accommodated outside their eastern region homeland, and this issue is often weaponised against their politicians who are seeking the highest office in the country. As I made this appeal, Governor Peter Mbah, an otherwise straight faced man with an expressionless mien, let out a smile of appreciation, without saying a word. Little did I know that I was preaching Catholicism to the Bishop of Rome.

By entrusting some of his most important project in the hands of “others”, Governor Mbah’s action has clearly vindicated the Igbo people of Nigeria and rebranded their image as a people who truly believe in the philosophy of “Nwanne di na mba” (a brethren can be found in foreign land). Interestingly, Olasijibomi Ogundele is not the first and only beneficiary of Enugu State government patronage within the context of this commentary.

The recent controversy surrounding the abandonment of a multi-billion naira contract for the construction of smart schools across the state, which was awarded to Olasijibomi Ogundele, a Lagos based Yoruba property developer, has clearly revealed Peter Mbah as a detribalised pan-Nigerian nationalist, who is leading and living out the vision of the Great Zik of Africa, of one united Nigerian nation of citizens, away from a fractured country of disunited tribesmen. After all, it all began in 1952 when Nnamdi Azikiwe’s NCNC political party threw up Mallam Umaru Altine, a Hausa speaking Muslim from northern Nigeria, who was a resident in Enugu city, as the Mayor of the regional capital in the Igbo homeland; a feat in national integration that has remained a reference point in national unity for more than half a century.

This commentary is not about the business dispute between Olasijibomi Ogundele and Enugu State government but more about the fact that Governor Peter Mbah has shattered the myth or, if you like, the fallacy and falsehood about Ndigbo not being accommodating of others, as they want others to accommodate them. By entrusting some of his most important project in the hands of “others”, Governor Mbah’s action has clearly vindicated the Igbo people of Nigeria and rebranded their image as a people who truly believe in the philosophy of “Nwanne di na mba” (a brethren can be found in foreign land). Interestingly, Olasijibomi Ogundele is not the first and only beneficiary of Enugu State government patronage within the context of this commentary.

Recently, the Governor commissioned five ultra-modern bus terminals in Enugu State, as part of his administration’s transportation master plan to provide affordable and seamless interconnectivity across the state’s major towns and city centre. Four of those terminals were constructed by Planets Projects, a Lagos based construction company, whose major promoter is Engineer Biodun Otunola. The modern Oshodi bus terminal in Lagos was constructed by the same firm. Similarly, the multi-billion naira Enugu State Command and Control Centre, which is reported to be the biggest in Nigeria, with AI-enabled surveillance cameras across the state vide fibre optic cables, was built by Hajaraisan Nig Limited. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of that company is Aminu Uba Miko, an indigene of Kano State, while Ibrahim Shehu from Jigawa State was engaged to develop the Enugu State Vehicles’ Identification System Software. And, XEJET, the operator of the recently launched Enugu Air – owned by the state – was founded by Emmanuel Izah from Kogi State.

Peter Mbah’s Enugu State is the Nigeria of our dream. And when next the Igbo people of Nigeria are being accused wrongly of insularity or a narrow worldview, they should point in the direction of Peter Mbah’s Enugu State. Like I have consistently maintained, Nigerians are essentially one people and the various ethnic groupings are simply members of the same family who are living in different parts of the family compound.

The good thing about these engagements is that they were competitively bided for, but the chances of Yoruba or Hausa owned companies turning out as the preferred bidders were not limited from winning the contract in Peter Mbah’s modern Enugu State. Just as Planets Project has a track record in transport infrastructure construction and management, so does Olasijibomi’s Sujimoto Property construction firm have a solid track record as a pioneer of smart buildings in Africa. That the Enugu State government has taken steps to sanction Olasijibomi Ogundele clearly shows that Governor Mbah has no incestuous relationship with the young man and his engagement was purely based on the belief that he could deliver on the job.

Away from these few cases, amongst many others, Governor Mbah, in making strategic appointments in Enugu State, has demonstrated the oneness of Nigeria, in which the principles of inclusion, equity and justice reigns supreme. The Managing Director of Enugu State Broadcasting Service is Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, a veteran broadcaster from Ondo State, while the man helping Governor Peter Mbah to drive his vision for available, accessible and affordable healthcare is Dr Yomi Jaye, his special adviser on Health Matters. To help boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state, Governor Mbah hired Adenike Okebu as his senior special assistant on Revenue. While Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf Sambo serves as the governor’s senior special assistant on Special Duties, the Commander of Enugu Forest Guard is Olamitisoji Akinbamilayo, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, who served in the Enugu State Command. The retired DCP was in charge of operations when Governor Mbah directed the full implementation of the ban on sit-at-home and other violent activities by miscreants. For his meritorious service to the state, DCP Akinbamilayo was retained by the state as part of its security management team.

Peter Mbah’s Enugu State is the Nigeria of our dream. And when next the Igbo people of Nigeria are being accused wrongly of insularity or a narrow worldview, they should point in the direction of Peter Mbah’s Enugu State. Like I have consistently maintained, Nigerians are essentially one people and the various ethnic groupings are simply members of the same family who are living in different parts of the family compound. A movement from one part of the family compound to another should not render a member of the family an outsider inside his/her family compound. This is called citizenship. And as citizens of Nigeria, we should be free to reside in any part of the federation without the dichotomy of “indigene and settler,” wherein one’s ethnicity can enhance or diminish access to state provision and protection. The fundamental condition preceding national development and security of any sovereign entity is the social cohesion, national integration and unity of the constituent peoples. Now we know why Peter Mbah’s Enugu State is working progressively.

Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through [email protected].