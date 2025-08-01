In The Name of Allah, The Most Merciful, The Bestower of Mercy

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and upon all his family and companions. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Islam, one of the world’s major religions, is often misunderstood and misrepresented in various aspects, including its stance on deceptive practices. In this sermon, I will explore what Islam truly teaches about deceit and dishonesty, dispelling misconceptions and shedding light on the religion’s ethical values.

At the heart of Islamic teachings lies a strong emphasis on honesty, integrity, and truthfulness. These values are deeply rooted in the Qur’an, the noble book of Islam, and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). The Qur’an describes Allah as “Al-Haqq” (The Truth), emphasising the divine attribute of absolute truthfulness. Islam views honesty as an essential virtue that forms the basis of a just and compassionate society.

Islam explicitly forbids deceptive practices and condemns lying in all forms. The Qur’an condemns lying and deceitful behaviour. Allah the Almighty says:

“Do not mix truth with falsehood or conceal the truth while you know [it].” [Qur’an, 2:42]

Additionally, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) warned against deception, stating:

“Whoever does not give up false statements and evil deeds, Allah is not in need of his leaving his food and drink.” [Al-Bukhari]

Islam also addresses the issue of false oaths, emphasising their gravity and the negative consequences they bring. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The signs of a hypocrite are three: Whenever he speaks, he tells a lie; whenever he promises, he breaks his promise; and whenever he is entrusted, he betrays (proves to be dishonest).” [Al-Bukhari]

Islam goes beyond the mere prohibition of lying and encourages believers to be truthful in all their affairs. This includes interactions with others, in politics, in religious leadership, in journalism, in business dealings, in legal matters, in civil service, and even in self-assessment. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) emphasised the significance of honesty when he said:

“Truthfulness leads to righteousness, and righteousness leads to Paradise (Jannah). A man continues to tell the truth until he is recorded with Allah as a truthful person.” [Muslim]

Islam acknowledges that humans are fallible, and people may err or commit deceptive practices. However, the religion also emphasises the importance of repentance and seeking forgiveness. If someone falls into deception or dishonesty, Islam encourages them to acknowledge their mistake, seek forgiveness from Allah, and make amends with those they have wronged.

Islam warns against the severe consequences of engaging in deceptive practices. Not only do such actions harm individuals and society, but they also have spiritual consequences. A person who consistently engages in deception may risk distancing themselves from the path of righteousness and moral uprightness.

Respected brothers and sisters! Finally, Islam places an utmost emphasis on honesty, integrity, and truthfulness, condemning all forms of deceptive practices. The Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) serve as a guiding light for Muslims to lead honest and virtuous lives. Deceptive practices are incompatible with the core principles of Islam and stand in stark contrast to the values of truth, justice, and compassion that the religion advocates.

It is essential to recognise that the actions of a few individuals do not represent the true essence of Islam. Like any other religion, Islam encourages its followers to adhere to high moral standards and uphold the principles of honesty and integrity in all aspects of life. Understanding the true teachings of Islam about deceptive practices is crucial to fostering mutual respect and promoting interfaith harmony in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.

May Allah guide us all to that which benefits us. And I ask Allah the Most High for protection, ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Safar 07, 1447 AH (August 01, 2025).