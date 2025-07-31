Our session ended, but the impact lingered. In that short exchange, we weren’t just observers — we were participants in shaping the future of public relations in Nigeria. And with that, we await our next task, eager for the next story, the next leader, the next lesson.

It was a typical Saturday evening when a familiar WhatsApp ping from our PRNigeria Intern Coordinator, Mr Zekeri Idakwo, jolted us into action: We had just two days to prepare for a Monday morning media chat with a mystery guest.

At PRNigeria Centre, Abuja, such spontaneous assignments are unsurprising. In just one week, we had already engaged with respected media professionals like Dr Lasisi Olagunju and Mr Steve Nwosu, as well as Alhaji Shehu Dandakata, chairman of the Arewa Economic Forum. Each session was both a challenge and a masterclass — stretching our research, writing, and public speaking skills. The internship isn’t just a training programme; it’s a real-world immersion into the fast-paced world of public relations.

This new assignment was no different. With just hours to spare, we were asked to conduct a background investigation on our mystery guest and submit concise briefs. The task felt like a detective mission — scouring the internet, checking affiliations, and digging for context. Once submitted, we were divided into groups to draft our lines of questioning. Group A focused on Public Relations (PR) queries, while Group B crafted more journalistic questions. This contrast — between facilitative and probing lines of inquiry — became an eye-opening lesson in the nuance of professional communication.

Then came Monday.

Our mystery guest appeared on screen: Dr Ahmadu Fatimah-Binta, a well-regarded professional and leading candidate for Vice Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). Calm, poised, and smiling, she engaged with our questions — some friendly, others firm — with grace and clarity. It was a virtual masterclass in poise under pressure.

Ahmadu’s journey is a unique fusion of medicine and public relations. With over two decades of experience spanning clinical practice and strategic communication, her professional arc reflects a rare blend of compassion, precision, and leadership. As she shared, “A patient does not actually get to relate to the doctor without communicating, and the doctor cannot actually get to the patient without understanding.” It was this realisation that pushed her toward public relations — not as a departure from medicine, but as a complementary path to amplify impact.

Her credentials within the Lagos NIPR Chapter speak volumes: Internal Auditor, Assistant General Secretary, and currently General Secretary. Each role has broadened her exposure and refined her ability to navigate institutional complexities. And as she told us, the journey hasn’t been without its share of “the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Her campaign theme, “Service, Integrity, Progress,” isn’t just a slogan — it’s a creed. She outlined an ambitious, actionable manifesto: investing in professional development, enhancing member welfare, boosting ethics and discipline in PR, and forging collaborations with innovation and digital transformation teams. Her vision for progress includes expanding NIPR’s footprint, attracting more members, and making Lagos the epicentre of Nigeria’s PR excellence with global relevance.

Of course, questions emerged about her ability to balance the demanding worlds of medicine, strategic communication, and NIPR leadership. But Ahmadu was undeterred. She explained her disciplined approach to scheduling, her deep understanding of time management, and her ability to delegate and prioritise.

What stood out throughout the session was her integrity. She answered every question — whether from interns or professional colleagues — with authenticity. She emphasised the importance of listening, of ethical leadership, and of anchoring PR on values that build trust and community. And her message was clear: leadership in PR should not be about titles or hierarchy — it should be about meaningful service.

Several participants, including Lagos Chapter member Mr Raymond Asuquo and Electoral Committee member Muyiwa Akintunde, acknowledged her depth and composure. While maintaining neutrality, Akintunde commended her clarity and wished her well, offering further validation of her readiness for leadership.

For us interns, the session was far more than a media chat. It was a lesson in leadership, ethics, and communication. It reinforced the value of thorough preparation, the power of informed questioning, and the importance of personal presence in a digital world.

As Ahmadu made her final appeal, she left us with a compelling vision — one rooted in tradition, yet open to innovation. She showed us what it means to lead with both heart and strategy.

Our session ended, but the impact lingered. In that short exchange, we weren’t just observers — we were participants in shaping the future of public relations in Nigeria. And with that, we await our next task, eager for the next story, the next leader, the next lesson.

Hanniel Sebatie Nobo is a Mass Communication student currently undergoing an internship at PRNigeria Centre, Wuye, Abuja. Email: [email protected]