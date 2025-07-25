The Fourth Industrial Revolution must have an African accent, not just to diversify the global tech conversation but to democratise its outcomes. For Africa, this is not just about innovation; it is about liberation. Not just about economic growth, but about ethical leadership. Not just about machines but about meaning… Africa stands at the crossroads of profound possibility. We need investment strategies that produce unicorns with businesses rooted in reality, solving real problems and in sustainable ways.

Why Public Interest Technology is Africa’s Democratic Frontier

Across the African continent, from the shores of Dakar to the heart of Johannesburg, a quiet but seismic opportunity is stirring. It hums beneath the surface of our economic debates, political headlines, and societal transformations. It is the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) – a convergence of digital, physical, and biological systems, driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, robotics, and other frontier technologies.

We can already see the impact of technology on every aspect of our lives. And Africa stands at the crossroads of these profound possibilities. We have the youngest population on earth, rich cultural diversity, a booming tech ecosystem, and a collective appreciation for what it means to lose control of our narrative. For Africa, technology offers numerous solutions.

There is a growing school of thought that Africa needs to focus primarily on carefully and intentionally harnessing the benefits that technology promises (and indeed brings). There is also a growing preoccupation with the need for guardrails and ethical considerations in the development of technology and Artificial Intelligence in Africa. Here is the inconvenient truth: it’s not an either-or situation. Africa needs technology and AI to leapfrog the much-needed development in key areas; it also needs to consider the conditions under which these technologies are built and deployed. And unless Africa develops a voice, an accent that shapes the tone, texture, and trajectory of this revolution, we risk becoming consumers of other people’s futures, rather than architects of our own.

As someone who firmly believes that the world was not made to be interacted with in a binary way, as our educational, political, and social systems often condition us to, I find it increasingly interesting to broaden and scrutinise the way these conversations are framed: often in either or terms. We need to dismiss false dichotomies and instead embrace nuance, a crucial skill when navigating complex systems such as technological ecosystems and governance frameworks. So, fundamentally, this is not about contradiction but nuance and balance. In Africa’s context, a continent rich in diversity, dynamism, and deep history, the ability to navigate these (and other) dualities is not only intellectual but also existential.

For Africa, the Fourth Industrial Revolution should be different from previous ones. But it is not about catching up with the “Global North”, it is about deciding what we want to build from where we are, with what we have. In this revolution, raw materials are not only lithium, cobalt, and rare earth minerals. They are also data, context, ethics, imagination, and care (or rights).

What we do now – how we legislate, how we educate, and how we innovate – will determine whether AI and frontier technologies become a tool for deepening governance or a weapon for digital oppression.

To give this Revolution an African accent is not just about representation, it is about reorientation. It is about asking a different kind of question: not just can we build it, but should we? Not just how do we scale it, but how do we steward it in the public interest?

This is where the concept of public interest technology becomes indispensable. Done right, it brings together technologists, policymakers, community leaders, and activists to ensure that technology serves human dignity, not just corporate or state power. It is a way of saying: technology must work for the people, not just profit from them. So, in Africa, where democratic institutions are young, fragile, or under threat, public interest technology is not a luxury, it is our democratic frontier.

Giving the Fourth Industrial Revolution an African accent also means anchoring it in Afro-Futurism, not just as an aesthetic, but as a strategy. Afro-Futurism dares to imagine a future where African people are not passive recipients of innovation, but active creators of their destiny. Where culture, history, spirituality, and science converge to create technologies that feel both modern and deeply rooted in culture.

It means asking: What would a decolonised algorithm look like? What values would a Yoruba-coded AI prioritise? How might Ubuntu — I am because we are — inform our approach to digital governance, ethics, and collaboration?

These are not just poetic questions. They are strategic imperatives. The rest of the world is already embedding its values into AI – from Silicon Valley’s libertarianism to China’s state surveillance model. If Africa does not incorporate its values, resilience, solidarity, spirituality, and creativity into this revolution, it will be dominated and overshadowed by foreign interests.

Imagine health diagnostics powered by machine learning trained on African data to detect diseases earlier and more accurately. Or AI tools designed to help citizens monitor public budgets and flag corruption in real-time. Picture digital identity systems that are inclusive, decentralised, and respectful of human rights. Think of civic tech platforms that empower young voters to access real-time, accurate information to engage elected officials between elections, not just during campaign seasons.

These are not science fiction ideas. They are already happening. Africa’s technology sector is thriving. From Lagos to Nairobi to Kigali, local innovators are creating solutions tailored to the continent’s unique needs, such as mobile money, AI-driven agriculture, and health diagnostics via SMS. The pace is exhilarating. But innovation cannot happen in isolation. It needs enabling systems, i.e. strong infrastructure, dependable policy, and, importantly, good governance.

Here lies the dilemma posed by Africa’s evolving regulatory environment: can innovation thrive in regulatory environments that are still developing? And, conversely, can governance evolve quickly enough to keep pace with disruptive change? It is tempting to see these as opposing forces: innovation as flexible and freeing, governance as slow and restrictive. But this view is misleading. In reality, Africa’s long-term digital transformation demands both the agility of entrepreneurial ecosystems and the stability of governance frameworks that guarantee safety, rights, and accountability. Governance should not suppress creativity; it should guide it towards inclusive outcomes. Likewise, innovation should not outpace public interest; it should deepen and broaden it.

Africa’s future depends on our ability to accept these two truths: that innovation must be swift, and governance must be considered, and that these aims are not mutually exclusive but mutually reinforcing.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must have an African accent, not just to diversify the global tech conversation but to democratise its outcomes. For Africa, this is not just about innovation; it is about liberation. Not just about economic growth, but about ethical leadership. Not just about machines but about meaning.

Africa stands at the crossroads of profound possibility. We need investment strategies that produce unicorns with businesses rooted in reality, solving real problems and in sustainable ways.

Let us not sleepwalk into a digital future that does not serve the most vulnerable and marginalised of society.

Let us wake up and code our way to prosperity. Let us build AI that serves socio-economic justice, not just efficiency.

And let us ensure that, when the future speaks, it does so with a proudly African accent.

Toyin Akinniyi is a leader in the philanthropy and social impact sector, with extensive experience and interest at the intersections of public policy, technology, innovation and governance.