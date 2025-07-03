The people of Lagos deserve a democratic process that is free, fair, and transparent. They deserve an electoral body that is an impartial arbiter, not a tool in the hands of the ruling party. We will not stand by and watch as our democracy is trampled upon by those who have been entrusted to protect it. We will continue to fight this injustice through all legal and public means necessary until the will of the people can be freely expressed and respected.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), under the leadership of its current Chairman, Justice Mobolanle Abidemi Okikiolu-Ighile and Commissioners, has descended into a morass of gross incompetence and deliberate political sabotage. What should be a simple, transparent, and fair process of validating candidates for the forthcoming Local Government elections slated for July 12, 2025, has been twisted into a degrading and illegal charade designed to frustrate, demoralize, and disenfranchise opposition parties in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

For days, I, alongside other opposition candidates, have been subjected to the most dehumanizing treatment at the LASIEC office. We have been forced to wait outside from 8 a.m. until the late hours of the night, some of us until past midnight, without basic amenities such as chairs or restrooms. We have been left at the mercy of the elements, beaten by the rain, and treated not as legitimate contenders in a democratic process, but as unwanted irritants.

This systematic abuse reached a tipping point when we were shouted at and threatened with police action for respectfully pointing out that the Commission was demanding documents not mentioned in their initial letter of invitation. This is not just poor administration; it is a calculated, hostile, and illegal manoeuvre to rig the process in favour of the APC long before the first ballot is cast.

A Catalogue of Illegality and Impunity

The shambolic and strong-arm tactics employed by LASIEC are not isolated incidents of administrative failure but rather a deliberate and coordinated assault on the foundations of our democracy. Let us be clear about the sheer scale of the illegalities being perpetrated:

Illegal Demand for Nominees’ PVCs and Ambush Tactics: LASIEC’s sudden demand for photocopies of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of 20 nominees from each candidate is not only a logistical nightmare sprung on us at the last minute but is also a flagrant violation of the Electoral Act. The law is clear that being in possession of another person’s PVC is an electoral offence. Forcing candidates into this illegality is a reprehensible act of entrapment. Furthermore, the ambush tactic of demanding a slew of new, uncommunicated requirements upon our arrival for validation is a clear sign of a commission operating in bad faith, with the express purpose of creating hurdles for those not in their preferred political camp. Illegal Notice of Election: The very foundation of this election is faulty. LASIEC’s notice of election, issued a mere 90 days before the scheduled date, is in direct contravention of the Electoral Act, 2022. Section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022 mandates that State Independent Electoral Commissions, including LAISEC, must adhere to the same procedure as those governining elections into Area Councils in the FCT. Additionally, Sections 103(3) of the same act states that such elections must be held not earlier than 150 days and no later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of sitting officials.

The recent Supreme Court judgment in a case involving APC and the Rivers State Electoral Commission, which ordered a rerun of local government elections for failing to meet constitutional and statutory timelines for the notice of election, sets a clear and binding precedent. LASIEC’s insistence on proceeding with this illegally timed election is a reckless disregard for the rule of law and the pronouncements of the apex court.

Unconstitutional Screening and Disqualification of Candidates: The ongoing “validation exercise” is, in itself, an illegality. The power to screen and disqualify candidates does not lie with any electoral commission in Nigeria. This has been firmly established in the landmark case of Action Congress v. Federal Government (2007), where the Supreme Court ruled unequivocally that the disqualification of a candidate is a judicial matter for the courts, not an administrative one for the electoral body. A candidate duly sponsored by a registered political party must be on the ballot. LASIEC’s charade is a usurpation of judicial powers and a blatant attempt to unlawfully whittle down the opposition. This illegal screening process has not only taken valuable time away from our campaigns but has also been used as a tool of frustration and demoralisation. Contempt for the Law and the Constitution: The eligibility criteria for the positions of Chairman and Councillor are clearly spelt out in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Lagos State Local Government Administration Law, 2015. These laws stipulate that a candidate must be a Nigerian citizen, meet the specified age requirements (30 for Chairman, 25 for Councillor), possess at least a School Certificate or its equivalent, and be a member of a political party and sponsored by that party. There is no provision for the arbitrary and illegal screening being conducted by LASIEC. Partisan and Biased Commissioners: The leadership of LASIEC is deeply compromised by partisan interests, making a mockery of the independence it is supposed to embody. Hon. Wale Ojora, a commissioner, has a documented history of contesting for the Chairmanship of Lagos Island Local Government on two occasions under the banner of the APC. Another commissioner, Hon. Rufus Oladele Adekanye, previously served in the Lagos State House of Assembly and as a local government chairman, both under the APC. Their claim of resigning from the party to take up appointments as LAISEC commissioners is a flimsy veil that cannot hide his deep-rooted partisan leanings. How can we expect a free and fair contest when the umpires are card-carrying members and former aspirants of the ruling party? This is a clear case of the fox guarding the henhouse. Deliberate Withholding of Polling Guide: The deliberate delay in issuing a comprehensive polling guide for these elections is another tactic to keep opposition parties in the dark and at a disadvantage. A transparent electoral process requires that all participants are fully aware of the rules of engagement well in advance. LASIEC’s failure to provide this crucial document is further evidence of its commitment to an opaque and manipulated process.

The current leadership of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has proven itself to be incompetent. Their actions are a deliberate and calculated sabotage of the electoral process. Therefore, we demand:

The immediate resignation of the Chairman and all Commissioners of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). They have lost the moral and legal authority to conduct any election. The immediate cancellation of the illegal and shambolic validation exercise. A reconstitution of the board of LASIEC with non-partisan individuals of impeccable character and proven integrity.

The people of Lagos deserve a democratic process that is free, fair, and transparent. They deserve an electoral body that is an impartial arbiter, not a tool in the hands of the ruling party. We will not stand by and watch as our democracy is trampled upon by those who have been entrusted to protect it. We will continue to fight this injustice through all legal and public means necessary until the will of the people can be freely expressed and respected.

Ayodele Adio is the Youth Party (YP) Candidate for Eti Osa Local Government Chairmanship Election

