The NBA must not sit idly, hoping that false patriotism or miracles will solve a problem that our collective actions, courage, resolve, and accountability must address. This renewed effort reflects our belief in the efficacy of the rule of law, integrity, excellence, and courage, as reflected in Nigeria’s Constitution and the NBA’s vision, values, and motto. The national focus on anti-corruption should, in addition to other institutional arrangements, be on the NBA’s structured efforts on anti-corruption as a way of promoting the rule of law.

Corruption has been established severally as a profound problem on Nigeria’s path to progress and development. Former President Muhammadu Buhari, even though he did not demonstrate adequate will in the fight against corruption, recognised this fact, in submitting that we must kill corruption before it kills Nigeria. Apart from Nigeria’s retrogressive performance in the Transparency International’s corruption rankings, a 2024 Nation-wide Corruption Survey by 1,500 Nigerians, which culminated in a recent publication, Nigeria Corruption Perception Data, shows the prevalence of corruption within the three arms of government, three levels of governance and the three sectors of society: public, private, and social. My findings from the survey corroborated my long held argument that corruption and leadership deficit are the major banes of Nigeria, and that without concrete incremental efforts towards addressing corruption, meaningful human development and utmost freedom would remain elusive.

Not many countries explicitly have anti-corruption written into their respective constitutions. Our laws and constitution are not oblivious of the devastating effects of corruption, hence the intentions to address it. Section 98(I) of the Criminal Code provides that any public officer who is found guilty of corruption is guilty of a felony and is liable to seven years’ imprisonment. Section 15 (5) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, states that, “The state shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.” Similarly, Section 23 of the constitution provides for a national ethics, which shall be discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance, and patriotism. The NBA, leading by example, can provide some inspiration for the judiciary, the legislature, and Executives on the need for real commitment and will in the fight against corruption. However, governments in Nigeria, since 1999, have paid different levels of lip service and actions towards reducing corruption in Nigeria.

Not only is there a constitutional injunction to address corruption, it is known that there is also an inverse relationship between corruption and the rule of law. So, it is a welcome development that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has recently shown interest in contributing to the anti-corruption struggle in Nigeria. Tackling corruption successfully is to enhance the rule of law, the NBA’s guiding motto. A failure in mitigating and addressing the scourge will create a situation of disregard for the rule of law.

The NBA, under the current leadership of Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), should be supported in its efforts against corruption. At its recent NEC meeting, the Association, following the recommendation of its National Anti-Corruption Committee, unanimously resolved to establish Branch-Level Anti-Corruption Committees across all its 130 branches, working in synergy with the National Committee that I am chairing.

Matching his words and commitment with actions, the NBA president has charged all the 130 NBA branch Chairmen to constitute branch-level Anti-Corruption Committees. In his communication, Mr Osigwe stated:

I am directing all Branch Chairmen to take immediate steps to constitute their respective Branch-level Anti-Corruption Committees. These committees will work in strategic alignment with the National Anti-Corruption Committee, chaired by Prof. Babafemi A. Badejo, to achieve the broader objectives stated in the following Terms of Reference that my office had charged the National Anti-Corruption Committee with:

Investigating and addressing complaints of corruption and unethical conduct

within the legal profession;

Collaborating with anti-corruption agencies, civil society organisations, and other

stakeholders;

Developing and promoting policies and initiatives that foster transparency and

accountability;

Organising sensitisation campaigns, training programs, and workshops on anti-corruption laws and ethical best practices; Providing legal support for whistleblowers and victims of corruption; and Undertaking any additional assignments as directed by the President or NEC.

The NBA presidential directive is a commendable and decisive institutional move. Indeed, it is “a clarion call for moral leadership and institutional renewal,” in the words of the NBA president. At this point, the Association cannot afford to be euphemistic, diplomatic, or act in denial aof the monster of corruption that has become life-choking.

Babafemi A Badejo was a former deputy special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, a former professor of Political Science and International Relations at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, and currently a legal practitioner and chairman of the NBA National Anti-Corruption Committee. He is the 2025 Nelson Mandela Distinguished Africanist Awardee by the African Annual Conference at the University of Texas at Austin.

