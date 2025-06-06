“Two Eids came together at the time of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him): Eid al-Fitr and Jumu‘ah. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) led them in the Eid prayer, then he turned to face them and said, ‘O people, you have attained goodness and reward, but we are going to pray Jumu‘ah; whoever wishes to pray Jumu‘ah may do so, and whoever wishes to go back, may go back.’”

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and upon all his family and companions. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, the other being Eid al-Fitr. This significant occasion honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice one of his sons, either Isma’il or Ishaq, as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. It is a time of deep spiritual reflection, communal prayers, and acts of charity. Eid al-Adha holds immense cultural and religious significance for Muslims around the world.

According to Islamic tradition, the story of Eid al-Adha dates back to the life of Prophet Ibrahim. One of the main trials of Prophet Ibrahim’s life was to receive and obey the command of Allah to slaughter his beloved son. Prophet Ibrahim had recurring dreams where he saw himself sacrificing his son Isma’il, and he recognised this as a divine command. He shared his dream with his son, who obediently responded:

“Father, do what you are ordered to do.”

Prophet Ibrahim prepared to fulfill Allah’s will and sacrifice his son as an act of unwavering faith and obedience. However, just as Prophet Ibrahim was about to carry out the sacrifice, Allah intervened and replaced Isma’il with a ram. This divine intervention demonstrated Allah’s mercy and provision, acknowledging Ibrahim’s commitment and sparing his son’s life. Muslims commemorate this event during Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals and distributing the meat among their families, the needy, and the less fortunate.

Eid al-Adha follows the Islamic lunar calendar and falls on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic year. The celebration lasts for four days and involves various religious and social customs. Families gather for communal prayers at Mosques, where they seek blessings, forgiveness, and spiritual rejuvenation. These prayers are led by an Imam, Shaykh or Malam and emphasise the importance of unity, compassion, and gratitude.

An essential aspect of Eid al-Adha is the act of Udhiyyah, which refers to the ritual sacrifice of an animal, often a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. The sacrifice symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son and his ultimate submission to Allah’s command. Muslims who can afford it perform Udhiyyah, and the meat is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the less fortunate.

Apart from religious practices, Eid al-Adha is a time of joyous celebrations and vibrant festivities. Families come together to share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in acts of charity. It is a time to strengthen bonds, reconcile differences, and extend goodwill to all. Many Muslims also use this occasion to embark on journeys of pilgrimage to the noble city of Makkah, fulfilling one of the Five Pillars of Islam known as Hajj.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the globe, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural diversity. While the core rituals remain the same, the festivities showcase the unique traditions and customs of each region. In countries with significant Muslim populations, such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, etc, the celebrations are particularly grand and elaborate.

The atmosphere during Eid al-Adha is filled with joy and a sense of community. Streets are adorned with colourful decorations, and markets bustle with shoppers purchasing new clothes, sweets, and gifts. Traditional dishes and delicacies are prepared, and families open their homes to welcome guests and share meals. The exchange of greetings and well wishes is a common practice, spreading love and harmony among individuals.

The pronunciation of Eid al-Adha may vary based on regional accents and languages. It is also commonly pronounced as Eid al-Azha and Eidul Azha, especially in regions influenced by the Persian language like the Indian subcontinent. The Arabic pronunciation is Eid Al-Adha.

The term “Eid” itself is derived from the Arabic word عيد (ʿid), which signifies a festival, celebration, feast day, or holiday. The term has its roots in the triliteral root عيد, which carries meanings of “to go back, to rescind, to accrue, to be accustomed, habits, to repeat, to be experienced; appointed time or place, anniversary, feast day.” The holiday is known as عيد الأضحى (Eid al-Adha) or العيد الكبير (Eid al-Kabir) in Arabic, with the words أضحى (adha) and قربان (qurban) being synonymous in meaning, representing sacrifice, offering, or oblation.

Eid al-Adha is a significant Islamic festival that commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah’s command. It serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, sacrifice, and compassion in the lives of Muslims. The observance of Eid al-Adha involves prayers, acts of charity, and the sharing of joyous moments with family, friends, and the less fortunate.

During this festive season, Muslims express their gratitude for the blessings received and recommit themselves to the principles of unity, generosity, and love. The timeless story of Prophet Ibrahim and his son serves as an enduring symbol of faith, resilience, and the boundless mercy of Allah. As Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Adha, they embrace the values of sacrifice and selflessness, fostering a sense of harmony and goodwill within their communities.

Respected brothers and sisters! There are always questions whenever Eid occurs on a Friday, and I would like to clarify whether it is obligatory to pray both Eid Prayer in the morning and Jumu’ah in the afternoon.

First of all, we should remember that both occasions are among the most important Islamic symbols. Attending both prayers and congregations are very virtuous. The mindset of the person should be to be eager to attend both prayers, as this is part of glorifying the symbols of Allah. Allah Almighty says:

“And whoever honours the symbols of Allah – indeed, it is from the piety of hearts.” [Qur’an, 22:32]

That is why most of the scholars including Hanafiyyah and Malikiyyah consider attending both of them as obligatory.

The Shafi’iyyah school of thought gave an excuse only for those who live away from the city where the Jumu’ah is established, not to attend the Jumu’ah once they have attended the Eid Prayer. The reason is due to the difficulty they are likely to encounter in coming back to attend the Jumu’ah Prayer.

These scholars say that attending Jumu’ah is obligatory (wajib) by consensus, as Allah Almighty says:

“O you who have believed, when [the Azan] is called for the prayer on the day of Jumu’ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you, if you only knew.” [Qur’an, 62:9]

The scholars have said that lifting this confirmed obligation needs further evidence of the same level and most of the evidences that are presented are not strong enough to waiver this obligation.

Furthermore, al-Nu’man Ibn Bashir narrated that:

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) used to recite: ‘Glorify the Name of your Lord, the Most High’ and ‘Has there come to you the narration of The Overwhelming?’, on Friday and on Eid, and when Friday and Eid converged, he would recite them both.” [Muslim]

This incident also happened during the time of Uthman Ibn Affan, as it is reported in the Sahihul Bukhari and the Muwatta of Malik that Abu Ubaid, the freed slave of Ibn Azhar, said:

“I was present on the occasion of two Eids (together) with Uthman Ibn Affan; that was on a Friday. He offered the (Eid) prayer before the sermon (khutbah), then delivered the sermon (khutbah) and said, ‘O people, on this day two Eids have come to you together, so whoever wants to wait for Jumu‘ah with the people of al-Awali, let him do so, and whoever wants to go back, then I gave him permission to do so.’”

However, the official opinion of the Hanbaliyyah school of thought is that attending one of the two prayers is sufficient.

They support their view with numerous evidences such as:

1. The Hadith of Zaid Ibn Arqam (RA), according to which Mu‘awiyah Ibn Abi Sufyan (RA) asked him:

“Did you ever witness with the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) two Eids that happened on the same day?” He said, “Yes.” Mu‘awiyah Ibn Abi Sufyan asked, “What did he do?” Zaid Ibn Arqam replied, “He (Peace be upon him) offered the Eid prayer, then he granted a concession allowing people to miss Jumu‘ah prayer, and he said: ‘Whoever wishes to pray (Jumu‘ah), let him do so.’” [It is narrated by Ahmad, Abu Dawud, al-Nasa’i, Ibn Majah, al-Darimi, and by al-Hakim in al-Mustadrak, where he said, “This Hadith has Sahih isnads, even though they [Bukhari and Muslim] did not narrate it, and it has a corroborating report according to the conditions of Muslim. And al-Dhahabi agreed with him.”

Imam al-Nawawi said in his book al-Majmu‘, “Its isnad is jayyid.”

2. The corroborating evidence mentioned above is the Hadith of Abu Hurairah (RA), according to which the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Two Eids have come together on this day of yours, so whoever wishes, it [the Eid prayer] will suffice for Jumu‘ah, but we will pray Jumu‘ah.” [Narrated by al-Hakim as stated above; also narrated by Abu Dawud, Ibn Majah, Ibn al-Jarud, al-Baihaqi and others]

3. The Hadith of Ibn Umar (RA) who said:

“Two Eids came together at the time of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him). He led the people in (the Eid) prayer, then he said, ‘Whoever wishes to come to Jumu‘ah may come, and whoever wishes not to do so may stay away.’” [Narrated by Ibn Majah]

It was also narrated by al-Tabarani in al-Mu‘jam al-Kabir as follows:

“Two Eids came together at the time of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him): Eid al-Fitr and Jumu‘ah. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) led them in the Eid prayer, then he turned to face them and said, ‘O people, you have attained goodness and reward, but we are going to pray Jumu‘ah; whoever wishes to pray Jumu‘ah may do so, and whoever wishes to go back, may go back.’”

4. The Hadith of Ibn Abbas (RA), according to which the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Two Eids have come together on this day of yours, so whoever wishes, it [the Eid prayer] will suffice for Jumu‘ah, but we will pray Jumu‘ah, In Shaa Allah.” [Narrated by Ibn Majah]

The discussion between the scholars cannot be concluded at this time and hence I advise Muslims for the following:

1. It is without a shadow of a doubt that attending both prayers is safer and far better than missing one of them.

2. Whoever has not attended the Eid prayer for whatever reason while he should have attended it is not included in that concession granted by some scholars. And hence he must attend Jumu‘ah prayer.

3. The Imam of the Jumu‘ah Mosque must hold Jumu‘ah prayers and this is confirmed even by those scholars who do not believe that it is obligatory to attend both.

4. Whoever lives at a distance from the Mosque and needs to travel a long journey to attend the Eid prayer and it is very difficult for him to stay to attend the Jumu’ah prayer may have the concession allowing him not to attend Jumu‘ah. However, he must pray it as Zuhr after the time for Zuhr begins.

5. The view that whoever attends the Eid prayer has a concession waiving both Jumu‘ah and Zuhr prayer on that day is an incorrect view. Therefore, it is rejected by the scholars and they have deemed it to be mistaken and odd, because it is contrary to the Sunnah and suggests that one of the obligatory duties enjoined by Allah, may He be glorified and exalted, is to be waived with no evidence to that effect. Perhaps the Sunnahs and reports about this issue – which grant a concession allowing the one who attended the Eid prayer not to attend Jumu‘ah, but state that he must still pray Zuhr – did not reach the one who said that.

I ask Allah by His beautiful Names and lofty Attributes that He brings Eid upon us once again and that our condition in that time be better than our condition in the previous instance, and that He accept our deeds from us and from all the Muslims.

So, as we honour the traditions and teachings of Eid al-Adha, let us reflect upon the virtues it embodies and strive to emulate them in our daily lives. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, unity, progress, joy, happiness, and blessings to all those who observe it. Ameen.

Dear brothers and sisters! Today we have only a day to Eid-ul-Adha. Please support the orphans with your sadaqah, help them with your donations and assist them with your Zakat so that they celebrate Eid-ul-Adha happily.

Allah Almighty says:

“Verily, Allah will help those who help His cause. Truly, Allah is All-Strong, All-Mighty.” [Qur’an]

Jazakumullah Khairan as you kindly assit, help, donate and contribute to the cause of Allah, the cause of Islam.

May Allah Almighty accept your sacrifices, amplify your intentions, and bless you, your families with peace and barakah.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Dhul-Hijjah 10, 1446 AH (June 06, 2025).

