Standing at 5’11”, she moves with the grace of a swan, tall and poised, exuding the quiet confidence of someone with nothing to prove. Her nose? A little prominent but beautifully sculpted, like it was made to give just the right touch of boldness to an otherwise soft and radiant face. And that smile — ah, that incandescent smile that blooms without effort, disarming and magnetic, stealing the attention of any room she graces, all without a single demand for notice.

A colleague once joked that I “married above my pay grade,” and I laughed along but deep down, I knew it wasn’t a joke. I have since made peace with the fact that I live in her luminous shadow, and truth be told, I find no reason to protest. Though, whenever she dares to step out in high heels, I complain. Loudly. Because in those few extra inches, my precious height advantage, the one thing I could claim in public, vanishes completely.

Our beginning was anything but typical. If anything, it was the sort of precarious beginning even the most inveterate optimist would have wagered against. The odds were stacked, the circumstances less than ideal, but somehow, our connection, improbable and stubborn, took root and refused to let go. One of the first questions I asked her as we sat across from each other, testing the waters, was what she wanted to do with her life. Without hesitation, she said, “I want to be a nurse.” It wasn’t an attempt to impress, nor a line rehearsed for effect. It was matter-of-fact, like she’d always known. “I love helping people,” she added.

It didn’t take long to see that she meant it. That nurturing spirit was evident in everything she did, how she listened, how she cared, how she noticed what others missed. Nursing wasn’t just a profession she wanted; it was an extension of who she was.

Of course, I didn’t make things easy in the beginning. I was an overworked and underpaid first-year medical resident in a New York inner-city hospital,balancing sleep deprivation with the steep learning curve of early doctorhood. I still remember the first time she visited, June 2nd, the eve of her birthday.

And on the day itself, I dashed out before dawn, summoned by a medical emergency, so consumed by duty that I failed to even whisper a “Happy Birthday” to the woman who had come to see me.

It wasn’t until much later in the day, when I got her call, that I realized what I’d forgotten. My heart sank. I’ve felt many things in my life, fear, anxiety, exhaustion, but that moment brought a different kind of shame. I had messed up. Badly. Most women would have drawn the line then and there. Issued the red flag. Walked away. But she didn’t. Somehow she found a reason to forgive my iniquity.

There were other near-misses too. Like the daughter of Eve that lied about having something with me. Intrusions from outside forces. Misunderstandings. Challenges thrown at us from all directions. Yet, we managed to survive them all. In retrospect, I truly believe the heavens fortuitous conspired to bring us together, no matter how unprepared we were for the journey ahead.

Over time, her dreams began to shift, or so I thought. The passion for nursing seemed to fade. Maybe it was the fatigue of being the spouse of a man whose job demanded long hours and countless relocations. Maybe it was the loneliness that comes from carrying the weight of the home front solo. Or maybe it was just life’s way of rerouting her temporarily. Whatever it was, the fire dimmed.

One evening, with quiet resolve, she sat me down and explained her decision to pursue another path. She spoke without bitterness, only wisdom. And though it felt like a heartbreaking sacrifice at the time, in hindsight, I realise it was an extraordinary gift.

Her training as an accountant not only saved us untold fortunes but gave her the precious ability to be the steady hand that held our family together while I chased an unpredictable career.



In marrying an itinerant doctor, she became the home I never had to question, the centre that held, through it all.

Still, I pushed. Encouraged. Nudged. At one point, she was accepted into a nursing programme while we were living in Upstate New York. I was in between jobs and frequently away, but I urged her to go for it. She refused. “The kids need at least one parent present,” she said. I couldn’t argue. She was right. So she put her dream aside, for the family, for me.

She pivoted, chose a different path, and gave it her all. At one point, she went back to school and earned a diploma in respiratory therapy. It was a smart move, financially and practically. In many ways, it worked out. I watched her thrive in that role, but I also quietly carried the guilt that I had somehow extinguished her original dream.

And then, 20 years later, with our two kids almost ready to fly the nest, she looked me in the eye and said, “I’m going to be a nurse.” I blinked. Was she serious? At this stage, after everything she’d already achieved, why return to school now? I didn’t get it. We were financially secure. She had nothing to prove. Why trade peace for pressure? Everyone else echoed my skepticism. “Chop your husband’s money,” they teased. “What are you still chasing?”

But she ignored us all.

She enrolled. She studied like her life depended on it, staying up late, waking early, juggling assignments and clinicals, all while keeping our home running like clockwork. She gave up the small pleasures; gym time, TV marathons, idle conversations, all to chase the one dream she had lovingly shelved for two decades.

I watched her battle through the long days, juggling school, home, and everything in between. There were moments when the exhaustion would break through her calm, and she would rightfully call me out for not doing enough to share the burden. But most days, she wore her struggles like a hidden badge, smiling through the chaos. And I knew why: for the first time in a long while, she wasn’t sacrificing for someone else’s dream. She was finally fighting for her own.

In just a few days, she’ll don her nursing whites and take part in a pinning ceremony, standing tall among a group of warriors who have braved the pressure-cooker intensity of nursing school and come out stronger. As she pins that badge on her chest, I sure will be clapping the loudest.

For us, this is more than a milestone. It is a resurrection. Proof that dreams don’t die; they hibernate. They lie quietly beneath the noise of life, waiting for the right moment to rise again. And when they do, they shine even brighter for having been buried.

To my wife, the woman of quiet strength, relentless spirit, and unwavering devotion. You have nurtured my dreams and carried our family through every storm, all while patiently waiting for your own moment. Thank you for doing this, not just for us, but finally for yourself.

For years, we selfishly basked in the gift of your light. Now, at last, the world will have its chance to be touched, healed, and inspired by you.

Two weeks ago, on April 22, we quietly celebrated another year of us, another page in the beautiful story that began on a bright day in 2006. I still remember it so vividly: standing hand in hand with you on the sunlit courtyard of St. Paul’s, the air thick with promises, surrounded by the laughter and prayers of those who loved us most. That day, beneath the watchful eyes of family, friends, and heaven itself, we pledged our hearts to one another, two souls weaving a life together with threads of hope and faith.

Since then, life has taken us through sunlit days and shadowed valleys, through seasons of plenty and seasons of want. But through it all, the vows we made have been our anchor, our compass, and our quiet strength.

As I reflect, my heart overflows with gratitude, for the love that has matured, for the dreams realized and the ones still unfolding, for the grace that has carried us through it all. May the God who authored this beautiful story continue to bless our union with a joy that deepens, a resilience that strengthens, and a love that only grows more luminous with time.

And may we never cease lifting our hands in gratitude, for what was, what is, and what is still gloriously yet to come. With a heart overflowing with joy!

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include, Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.

