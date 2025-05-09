In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon all his family and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Hajj is an Arabic term which literally means “to leave for a place.” Islamically, it refers to the sacred pilgrimage and the fifth pillar of Islam.

Every year, over two million Muslims visit the noble city of Makkah to perform the rituals of Hajj during the last month of the Islamic (lunar) calendar.

Some Muslims do not know that the rites of Hajj were ordained by the Almighty Allah during the time of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), to whom Allah Almighty entrusted the construction of the Ka’abah.

Allah the Most High says:

“And remember when We showed Ibrahim the site of the [sacred] House [saying]: Do not associate anything [in worship with Me and purify My House for those who bypass it [i.e. say, perform tawaf] and those who stand up for prayer and those who prostrate and prostrate [in prayer, etc.].” [Qur’an, 22:26]

However, the very first Hajj was performed by Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his beloved companions in 10 AH.

Prophet Ibrahim (AS), a Messenger of Allah Almighty who lived 4000 years ago, is not only revered by Muslims but also by Christians and Jews. He was the father of Prophet Isma’il (AS), the architect of the noble Ka’abah, and one of the most devoted Prophets of Allah Almighty.

The life story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) is not only mentioned in the Qur’an but also in the Bible. From being thrown into the household by his own father at a very young age, to being ordered to abandon his wife and son in the middle of nowhere in the desert of Makkah and sacrificing his only son to the name of Allah Almighty, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) life was filled with tribulations.

However, no matter how difficult the Almighty’s ordeal, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) handled every situation with bravery and faith. He trusted in Allah and dedicated his entire life to preaching the message of the Almighty Allah.

According to Islamic scriptures, Allah Almighty asked Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to build the Ka’abah, a place of worship near the source of Zamzam water. Prophet Ibrahim (AS), along with his son Prophet Ismail (AS), worked day and night to build it to be a gathering place for Muslims.

Allah Almighty says:

“And [mention] when Ibrahim was raising the foundations of the House and [with him] Ismail, [saying], “Our Lord, accept [this] from us. Indeed, You are the Hearer, the All-Knower. Our Lord, and make us Muslims [submitted] to You and our descendants a Muslim nation [submitted] to You. And show us our rites and accept our repentance. Indeed, You are the acceptor of repentance, the Merciful. Our Lord, and send among them a messenger from themselves who will recite to them Your verses and teach them the Book and wisdom and purify them. Indeed, You are the Powerful, the Wise.” [Qur’an, 2:127-129]

And He the Most High says:

“Indeed, the first House [of worship] established for mankind was that of Makkah – blessed and guide to the worlds. Where are clear signs [such as] the standing place of Ibrahim; and whoever enters it will be safe. And [owed] to Allah from the people is a pilgrimage to the House – for anyone who is able to find a way to reach it. But whoever disbelieves, then indeed Allah is freed from the need of the worlds.” [Qur’an, 3:96-7]

The origin of Hajj dates back to 2000 BC, when Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Prophet Ismail (AS), built the Ka’abah as ordered by Allah Almighty.

However, the first official pilgrimage (Hajj) took place after the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his companions migrated to Madinah and successfully conquered Makkah in 10 AH (632 CE). It is also known as Farewell Hajj, the last pilgrimage and Hajjatul-Wada.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and therefore Allah Almighty has asked all financially and physically capable Muslims to fulfill the obligations of this pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. The Hajj gives Muslims a chance to erase their past sins and have a clean slate.

This gives Muslims a chance to revive their faith and start fresh and live a better and more just life. While performing the rituals of Hajj, Muslims retrace the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Hajar (RA) and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), commemorating their sacrifices and seeking ways to deepen their devotion to Allah Almighty.

Allah Almighty in the Noble Qur’an states:

“And proclaim to mankind Hajj (pilgrimage). They will come to you on foot and on every lean camel; they will come from every deep and distant (broad) mountain road (do Hajj ).” [Qur’an, 22: 27]

Located in the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the Ka’abah is the holiest site in Islam. Elegantly draped in a black cotton and silk veil, the Ka’abah is the house of Allah Almighty. It is also known as Qiblah – the direction of prayer for Muslims.

With the intention of performing the pilgrimage (Hajj or Umrah), every year millions of Muslims circumambulate the Ka’abah while performing Tawaf.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“When a believer returns home after performing Hajj, he is as he was on the day his mother gave birth to him.” [Bukhari]

Each Hajj ritual offers pilgrims inner purity, tranquility of heart and fullness in understanding the creations of Allah Almighty. Every step the pilgrim takes strengthens his belief in the ultimate authority of Allah.

Every individual performing a pilgrimage learns to honour the symbol of Allah.

“The first house established for humanity was that of Bakkah, blessed and guide to the worlds. In it are clear signs: the standing place of Ibrahim. Anyone who enters will be safe.” [Qur’an, 3:96-97]

By witnessing these signs, you are reminded of the history of Islam and the struggle for faith, as found in the story of Prophet Ibrahim. Allah Almighty says:

“Whoever honours the symbols of Allah, it is truly out of piety of heart.” [Qur’an, 22:32]

Despite the barriers of race, colour, nationality and language, when gathered in one place, Muslims learn the value of compassion and unity in the eyes of Allah Almighty.

“We made the House a place of return for the people and a refuge.” [Qur’an, 2:125]

This unites them as a community and strengthens their faith while softening their hearts for one another. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The believers in their mutual kindness, compassion and sympathy are as one body. When one of the organs suffers, the whole body responds with alertness and fever.” [Muslim]

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) also said:

“The Muslims; their lives are equal, they are united against those who oppose them, the protection offered by the humblest among them is inviolable, and they share with those who are not with them.” [Ibn Majah]

However, the reason that highlights the importance of Hajj in Islam is that the Talbiyyah declares Islamic monotheism to the world:

“I answer Your call, O Allah, I answer Your call! I answer Your call, You have no partner with You, I answer Your call. All praise, blessings and dominions belong to you, you have no partner.”

Throughout all the rituals and actions of Hajj, one confirms the oneness of Allah and performs each with the sole intention of obeying Allah Almighty and following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Restoring the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), the first Hajj of Islam was performed by Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) with 1400 companions in 10AH (632 CE).

The obligation of Hajj involves a series of rituals that take place in Makkah over a period of five to six days. Muslims from all over the world start coming to Makkah, Saudi Arabia from the 1st of Dhul-Hijjah to the 7th of Dhul-Hijjah.

However, the main Hajj rituals take place between the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah and the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Allah Almighty says:

“Where there are clear memorials (of Allah’s guidance); the place where Ibrahim stood up to pray; and whoever enters it is safe. And the pilgrimage to the House is a duty to Allah for humanity, for the one who can find a way to get there. As for him who disbelieves, (let him know)! Allah is Independent of (all) creatures.” [Qur’an, 3:97]

“And [mention] when We made the House a place of return for the people and [a place of] safety.” [Qur’an, 2:125]

“Perform the pilgrimage and visit (to Makkah) for Allah.” [Qur’an, 2:196]

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“O people! Allah Almighty had ordered the worship of Hajj. Hurry up and perform Hajj.” [Muslim]

Abu Hurairah (RA) reported:

“The Messenger of Allah was asked: ‘What is the best action?’ He replied: ‘Believe in Allah and His Messenger.’ The questioner then asked, ‘Who is next (in goodness)?’ He replied, ‘To participate in jihad in the cause of Allah.’ The questioner asked again: “What is next (in kindness)?” He replied: “To perform Hajj (Pilgrimage to Makkah) ‘Mabrur, (which is accepted by Allah and is performed with the intention of seeking Allah’s pleasure only and not showing off and without committing sin and in accordance with the traditions of the Prophet).’” [Bukhari, Muslim, Tirmidhi, Nasa’i, Ibn Majah]

Abu Hurairah (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever performs Hajj to this house (Ka’abah) and does not approach his wife for sexual relations nor commit sins (all by performing Hajj), he will emerge without sin. like a newborn child (just given birth by his mother).” [Bukhari]

The mother of the believers, Aisha (RA), reported:

“I said: ‘O Messenger of Allah! Should we not participate in battles and jihad with you?” He replied, ‘The best and most superior jihad (for women) is Hajj which is accepted by Allah.’ Aisha (RA) added: “Since I heard this from the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him), I decided not to miss the Hajj.” [Bukhari]

Here are the three types of Hajj:

● Hajj Tamattu: Performed during the days of pilgrimage (1 to 10 Dhul-Hijjah). Hajj Tamattu is accompanied by Umrah, for which one must perform sacrifice of a sheep separately. After completing Sa’yi and Tawaf for Umrah, the pilgrim is freed from all restrictions of Ihram until the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah, when they again enter the state of Ihram with the intention of Hajj.

● Hajj Qiran: It is Umrah followed by Hajj. Hajj Qiran requires the sacrifice of sheep. During Hajj Qiran, the pilgrim wears an Ihram to perform both Hajj and Umrah and remains there until the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah.

● Hajj Ifrad: This does not require the sacrifice of a sheep. During Hajj Ifrad, the pilgrim performs Sa’yi for Hajj and Tawaf al-Qudum, and they must remain in the state of Ihram until the Hajj is completed.

Despite the constant revolt of the pagans and idolaters, the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) succeeded in abolishing the ignorance of the house of Allah Almighty, making Hajj the model of purity, austerity, simplicity, piety and fear of Allah.

Today, as pilgrims visit the Ka’abah, every action, from performing Tawaf to Sa’yi through sacrifice, Halq and Taqsir, and drinking Zamzam is a reminder of the greatness of Allah Almighty and the devotion and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Remember, Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The reward for an accepted Hajj is nothing less than paradise.”

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation; may Allah extol the mention of our noble Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels, bless him and give him peace and security―and his family, his Companions and all those who follow him correctly and sincerely until the establishment of the Hour.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Zul Qa’dah 11, 1446 AH (May 09, 2025).

