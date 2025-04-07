On 28 March, tragedy struck the town of Uromi in Edo State, Southern Nigeria, when a group of 16 young men were lynched and burnt to death by some members of the community in a manner that sent shock waves across the country. The victims have been identified as Hausa hunters that were returning home to Kano state for the end of Ramadan Sallah celebration with their families while their killers have been revealed to be members of lacal vigilange group. Travelling aboard a Dangote Cement truck, the hunters had their Dane guns and hunting dogs with them. But this party of hunters ran into trouble when they were accosted by members of the local vigilante that has been operating in the area after it came under sustained attacks by assailants that members of the community identify as killer herdsmen of mostly Fulani ethnicity.

For many months, there have been reports of siege of the forests, farms and highways of Uromi and environs by killer herdsmen without any form of containment from government security forces thereby leaving the members of the community to resort to self-help. And clearly unable to make a distinction between a Fulani bandit and Hausa hunter, members of the local vigilante group under circumstances that are still unclear decided to carry out jungle justice by acting as the accuser, jury, judge and executioner of the Kano 16 hunters.

As usual with Nigeria, a country deeply polarised along ethno-geographic and religious fault lines, opinions are divided to the extent of obfuscating the serious issue of extrajudicial killing of the most barbaric manner of innocent Nigerians whose only offense happens to being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Many have raised concerns about the reasonableness of a Hausa man from Kano going down south to Rivers state to hunt and the appropriateness of carrying arms from one location to another. Some have also posited that the Uromi killings are just one among many ugly incidences of killings across the country including the on-going killings of Uromi people by killer herdsmen. On the part of the JNI, Northern Elders Forum and ACF, it has been total condemnation of the brutal killing of their kinsmen while calling for justice and payment of ‘’blood money’’ to the families of the victims.

The cacophony of conversations going on in the public space is a reflexion of a Nigerian state in decline and nation held hostage by unresolved contradictions since its independence in 1960. For those wondering why or how it is possible for a Hausa hunter from Kano state, northern Nigeria to be a hunter in the forests of Rivers state in southern Nigeria, it should be known that long before the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, the constituent peoples of modern Nigeria have moved between its northern and southern halves as cultural economic groupings including farming, blacksmithing, fishing and hunting. And some of these migrant groups have been assimilated and seamlessly integrated into their adopted communities for centuries.

A good example is the Igede people of Benue state north central Nigeria, whose origins are traceable to Agbede in Edo state southern Nigeria. Similarly, the Igala of Kogi state north central Nigeria with ancestral links to the Jukun of North Eastern Nigeria are known to have moved from Idah southwards into northern Enugu state, across Anambra state in south east Nigeria and as far as Anioma area of the Niger Delta, together with crafts men, farmers, hunters and other cultural economic groups and have become part of the indigenous people of these Igbo speaking parts of Nigeria. Apart from the fact that the Legendary Alafin Sango of Oyo has his maternal roots in the Nupe heartland of Bida in Niger state, which used to be part of the defunct North West state, a group of Nupe people that have overtime moved southwards into the Ibarapa area of Oyo state have become part of the indigenous community with a First Class Chiefdom created for them in recognition of their status as indigenes. And many centuries before a group of 16 Hausa hunters decided to move down south in search wild animals, a section of the Bille Kingdom, an indigenous Ijaw clan in Rivers state migrated north to present day Adamawa state to establish the now indigenous Billechi community along with their fishermen, farmers, blacksmiths and hunters.

Like banking, nursing, teaching and driving, hunting is a profession and as citizens, the Kano 16 are at liberty to ply their trade in every part of Nigeria they deem fit. To query the rationale behind the presence of a Hausa hunter in Rivers state is to wonder why an Ijaw accountant is in the employ of a commercial bank with a branch in Kano. And common sense intelligence should have suggested to members of the local vigilante group that Fulani bandits don’t ‘’ply their trade’’ with locally made Dane guns but with sophisticated weapons on a scale that the combined forces of the Nigerian state are yet to defeat.

On the bright side, the steps taken so far by the Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo is highly commendable. His condemnation of the dastardly act and his swift sanctioning of those concerned, as well as the prompt arrest of suspects is a testimony to his responsible leadership in a time of crisis. His subsequent visit to Kano to commiserate with his counterpart, Governor Abba Yusuf and his visit to the family of the victims, as well as his pledge of compensation, is a shining example of how to be responsible leader. This is also true of the traditional rulers of the community, the worldwide umbrella body of the Esan people, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other groups that have condemned the killings and called for justice.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

While justice the Kano 16 deserve justice, the wider context of justice in this case is for the Nigerian state to rise up to its responsibilities and bring justice to the people of Uromi and environs by defeating those that are tormenting them in their forests, farms and highways and protect them from all forms of insecurity. In emulating the good example of the government and people of Edo State and Uromi in their condemnation of this barbaric act, the JNI, NEF, ACF and other northern groups will do well to go beyond the killing of some of their own to equally condemn the mass killings, abductions, destruction of farms and highway robbery that is being perpetrated by their other kinsmen (Fulani bandits) in Uromi, particularly, and across Nigeria, from Benue to Plateau. Many years after, Deborah Samuel, a student that was lynched and burnt to death in Sokoto is yet to get justice and neither JNI nor ACF was heard condemning that barbaric mob action.

The Uromi killings was not an intentional killing of Hausa people by Esan people of Uromi but an unintended consequence of self-help by a community under siege by domestic enemies that the Nigerian state is either unwilling or unable to defeat. And this domestic enemy are killer herdsmen that have turned Nigeria into a thoroughfare of criminal enterprise of highway robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, destruction of farms and mass killings across the country. While those responsible for the Uromi killings must be brought to book, those equally responsible for the killings of Uromi people must be defeated and sent to hell once and for all by the Nigerian state.

Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through dahirumajeed@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

