Over the past two months, I embarked on a mission to complete two reading tasks: first, General Babangida’s autobiography, A Journey in Service, followed by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count. Unfortunately, I have barely progressed beyond the opening chapters of either. My focus, the essential ingredient for profound reading, has remained elusive.

I first realised the extent of my fractured attention and the reason behind it when I was absentmindedly fiddling with my phone and stumbled upon an app that tracked my screen time. It showed my total hours spent on Facebook and other social media platforms that week. It was an epiphany.

Every time I picked up a book, before I could even settle into a chapter, my phone would buzz. A text message. Then an email. Then, as if on cue, my fingers will reflexively reach for social media, scrolling through mindlessly. What was meant to be an hour of deep reading would turn into fragmented minutes of distraction, leaving me with a nagging feeling, one that many people today might recognise, that I was losing control over my own mind.

This experience, I am sure, is hardly unique. It’s a modern condition, one that we have all, in some way unwittingly, succumbed to. We live in an era in which attention is no longer an intrinsic possession but a commodified resource, purchased and sold by corporations whose business models rely on our perpetual engagement. Social media platforms, news outlets, and entertainment apps have perfected the art of hijacking our focus, making distraction the default state of our existence. The result? A population that struggles to concentrate, create, or even sit with its own thoughts for extended periods.

The human brain was never designed to process this constant barrage of stimuli. Throughout history, our ancestors thrived in environments that demanded sustained focus, whether for survival tasks like hunting and farming, or intellectual pursuits. The modern world, however, operates on an entirely different paradigm. Each ping, every notification, and each influx of information vies for our attention, creating a mental environment that is not only exhausting but ultimately unsustainable.

Even our ability to engage in deep, meaningful conversations has suffered greatly. In social settings, how often do we see people half-listening while their eyes flicker toward their phones? The art of being fully present, of truly listening, reflecting, and engaging, has become rare, replaced by fragmented attention that weakens relationships and stunts intellectual growth.

A study conducted by Gloria Mark, a professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine, has demonstrated that it takes an average of 23 minutes and 15 seconds to regain focus after an interruption. Multiply that by the countless times we check our phones daily, and it becomes apparent how deeply our productivity and intellectual depth have been compromised. More disturbing still is the psychological toll: anxiety, stress, and even depression are increasingly linked to the overwhelming digital noise, as our minds struggle to process an unending stream of often inconsequential updates.

In many respects, our ability to focus is intrinsically tied to our autonomy. If we cannot even control our own attention, can we genuinely claim control over our lives? Corporations such as Facebook, TikTok, and Google invest billions into engineering algorithms that are deliberately designed to be addictive.

The longer we remain engaged, the more profitable we become to them. It is no coincidence that social media platforms employ endless scrolling and push notifications, psychological traps meticulously crafted to ensnare us.

Yet, the most insidious aspect of this system is not just the distraction, it is the manipulation. By passively consuming content curated by algorithms, we surrender our capacity for critical thinking. Our worldview becomes shaped not by deliberate reflection, but by whatever content is most engaging, sensational, or emotionally charged.

Instead of mindlessly consuming short-form content, we should commit to reading books or long-form articles that demand sustained focus. Doing so will enhance our capacity to concentrate and process complex ideas. And perhaps most importantly, we must strive to offer others our full attention. Through eye contact, active listening, and keeping our phones out of sight, we can significantly improve the quality of our interactions.

This has profound consequences for society at large. Misinformation, polarisation, and groupthink flourish in environments where individuals no longer make the time to analyse, question, or deeply engage with ideas. If we are to reclaim our attention, we must do so with intention.

To regain control of our lives, we must be deliberate about our relationship with technology. This means uninstalling unnecessary apps, disabling non-essential notifications, and creating designated tech-free spaces in our daily lives — during meals, before bed, and in moments of reflection. We must carve out dedicated time for focused, uninterrupted work or study. This means putting away our phones, avoiding social media, and eliminating distractions, offering our undivided attention to the task at hand.

The war for our attention is real, and the battlefield is everywhere; our phones, our workplaces, even within the walls of our own homes. However, the good news is that we retain our agency. We can choose to resist the pull of constant distraction and reclaim our ability to think deeply, connect meaningfully, and live with intention.

Osmund Agbo is a US-based medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.

