The bold vision of President Tinubu is indeed central to the country’s infrastructure renewal, but the journey requires the active participation of all Nigerians. As these projects continue to unfold, it is crucial that we embrace the change and collectively support the progress towards a more connected and prosperous future for Nigeria.

In the first part of this series, we contextualised the macroeconomic reforms set in motion by President Tinubu’s administration. Now, we turn our attention to the infrastructure revolution taking place across the country – an essential pillar of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda. How do these infrastructure initiatives translate to real change for Nigerians, and what do early results tell us about the potential for lasting economic transformation?

From a financing standpoint, addressing the country’s significant infrastructure deficit, one that has mounted over decades of underinvestment, is daunting. A 2022 analysis by the World Bank indicates the country needs to invest $3 trillion by 2050 to close its infrastructure gap. According to a 2024 estimate, Nigeria’s total stock of infrastructure accounts for only 30 per cent of GDP, which is significantly lower than the international benchmark of 70 per cent. Closing this gap requires innovative solutions, but it is a challenge the government is evidently confronting through strategic reforms and investments.

Investment in infrastructure is a cornerstone requirement for economic growth, stability, and long-term prosperity. A 2020 study by Global Infrastructure Hub, supported by the World Bank, found that public investment in infrastructure is more effective than other types of public spending in increasing economic output, particularly over the medium term. According to the study, the cumulative fiscal multiplier effect of public investment in infrastructure is 50 per cent more than that of the combination of all other forms of government spending in the medium term, measured as a period of two to five years.

Addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit is crucial for unlocking economic growth and improving the wellbeing of millions of Nigerians. The investments being made by the current administration to deliver a better road network, rail lines, electricity, and more, have the potential to transform daily life – providing access to jobs, education, and healthcare.

President Tinubu’s infrastructure strategy has prioritised three major areas: revitalising the energy sector, modernising transport networks, and tackling the housing deficit. Projects for implementing the strategy are already delivering tangible results, such as improved access to electricity and better road infrastructure. Among the early successes in road transport is the complete rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge, one of the busiest roads in Lagos. This project has drastically reduced the traffic snarl and improved safety, providing Lagosians and visitors alike with a smoother commute, while showcasing the government’s commitment to tackling urban infrastructure challenges.

One of the president’s signature projects is the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a monumental 700-kilometre infrastructure initiative aimed at connecting Victoria Island to Calabar. This project will not only improve transportation across Nigeria’s coastal states, but it also promises to unlock economic opportunities for unserved or underserved communities, fostering regional integration and boosting tourism.

The criticism of the project as “unnecessary” because of other pre-existing road projects before the administration came into office may not have given due consideration to the fact that presidents are entitled to legacy-defining projects to deliver on their campaign promises. It is also important to underscore the fact that a coastal highway has been long overdue in unlocking Nigeria’s vast coastal economic potentials and bringing prosperity to the people.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other key road projects include the 1,000-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which is expected to connect Sokoto to Badagry, passing through Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, and Oyo states; the 46-kilometre Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Road, which will traverse Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, terminating at the Federal Capital Territory; and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the six geo-political zones of the country.

In rail transport, the Kano-Kaduna Railway Project is a flagship initiative aimed at modernising Nigeria’s logistics network. This $254.76 million project will reduce travel time, provide security, enhance trade, and create jobs, bringing a critical boost to the nation’s infrastructure resilience. A programme of expansion and rehabilitation of the ports is also already underway. The Lagos and Onne ports are undergoing major upgrades, which are expected to increase cargo handling capacity by over 30 per cent.

In less than two years of the administration, it has posted notable achievements across the various aspects of its commitment to infrastructural development. As the power sector reform is now deepening, the country recorded an all-time peak of 5,713 megawatts of electricity generation in March. Tariff increases are helping to improve liquidity and cost recovery in the sector. This will encourage more private sector investments across the value chains of the industry, especially as the state governments implement the regulatory reform that enables them to become functioning electricity markets. Also, the Federal Ministry of Power has already delivered solar-powered energy to over 500,000 households in rural areas under its Nigeria Electrification Project. The initiative aims to provide solar-powered electricity to two million households by 2026, alleviating the energy poverty faced by millions of Nigerians in remote regions. Communities served by the project will be able to increase their engagement in various productive activities such as farming, small businesses, and education.

In the housing sector, over 200,000 affordable housing units were delivered in 2024 alone. This marks a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit, which has been one of the largest barriers to urban development in the country. While the Federal Housing Authority is overseeing the development of the programme, it is looking to collaborate with the private sector through public-private partnerships, which are key to expanding housing availability in the country.

The administration understands that mobilising more government revenue is critical to the sustainable delivery of its ambitious infrastructure projects. Before 2023, the country was already overburdened by high debt service obligations for domestic and external debts. But as the government turns its attention to increasing tax revenue, as an alternative to the past overreliance on loans to fund infrastructure projects, the people and businesses feel overburdened. But as these projects are delivered, they will ease the cost of doing business and bring shared prosperity. According to the World Bank, social and infrastructure investments can be key drivers of growth and shared prosperity.

The bold vision of President Tinubu is indeed central to the country’s infrastructure renewal, but the journey requires the active participation of all Nigerians. As these projects continue to unfold, it is crucial that we embrace the change and collectively support the progress towards a more connected and prosperous future for Nigeria.

Chinedu Moghalu, the senior special adviser on Strategic Communication, Stakeholder Engagement and Advocacy to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, is a lawyer and strategist in sustainable development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

