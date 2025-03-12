The wars in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) stand among the deadliest conflicts in modern history. These conflicts are fueled by power struggles, exclusive governance, elite greed, ethnic tensions, weak governance, and competition over natural resources. The devastating consequences include mass casualties, widespread displacement, destruction of infrastructure, and severe humanitarian crises. As Africa grapples with these wars, one must ask: What is wrong with continental Africa?

Currently, 15 African countries are engulfed in conflict. In 2021 alone, 30 state-based conflicts were recorded, resulting in over 19,325 deaths. Africa’s state-based conflicts exhibit higher recurrence rates than most other regions, indicating the persistent cycle of violence and instability. Alarmingly, five of the eleven ongoing United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions worldwide are stationed in Africa. The African Union’s (AU) ambitious Silencing the Guns by 2030 initiative now seems like an unattainable dream.

The war in Sudan erupted on 15 April, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This brutal conflict stems from a power struggle between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, leader of the SAF, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, commander of the RSF. The two factions, once allies, turned against each other following a failed transition to civilian rule after Sudan’s 2019 revolution.

Sudan’s history of military rule, economic instability, and ethnic divisions, exacerbated by the 2021 military coup, created a fertile ground for war. The conflict has been particularly intense in the capital, Khartoum, and regions like Darfur, which have already witnessed previous atrocities. Civilians continue to suffer as they endure mass displacement, food and water shortages, and large-scale human rights violations, including ethnic killings and widespread destruction of property.

Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, led by international actors such as the AU, the UN, and interested parties like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, have largely failed. The risk of regional spillover remains high, and without a meaningful political solution, Sudan faces prolonged instability and deepening humanitarian catastrophe. The question remains: Who will save the Sudanese people from their own armed forces and paramilitary groups? The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) group reported approximately 28,000 deaths from the conflict, but scholars suggest the number could be as high as 150,000. An estimated 8.9 million people have been displaced internally. As international actors attempt to intervene, the United States has classified the Sudanese war as genocide, unsettling some key warlords. However, it is ironic that non-African nations dominate the mediation process while African elites seem disengaged from resolving crises on their continent.

The DRC has been trapped in a cycle of war and instability for decades. The ongoing conflict is driven by ethnic rivalries, political instability, and fierce competition for the country’s vast natural resources, particularly in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. The latest wave of violence involves the Congolese government, multiple armed groups, and external actors, making the conflict highly complex.

One of the most dominant rebel groups, the March 23 Movement (M23), has intensified its attacks since 2021, accusing the Congolese government of failing to honour past peace agreements. The DRC government, in turn, has accused Rwanda of backing M23, a claim Rwanda has consistently denied, though tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. Other armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and various Mai-Mai militias, further destabilize the region, carrying out attacks, massacres, and looting.

The humanitarian crisis in the DRC is dire. Millions have been displaced, food insecurity is widespread, and human rights abuses — including sexual violence and the recruitment of child soldiers — remain rampant. Peace remains elusive despite international peacekeeping efforts, such as the UN MONUSCO mission. The Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) peacekeeping missions have struggled to achieve their objectives, with troop-contributing countries like South Africa facing casualties and escalating diplomatic tensions with Rwanda over allegations of its involvement. Diplomatic resolutions have been attempted, but deeper political and economic issues must be addressed to prevent eastern DRC from remaining a battleground for competing interests.

Amid these tensions, key questions arise: What is the ultimate agenda of M23? How complicit is the Congolese government in this conflict? What are the interests of the DRC’s neighbouring countries? The European Union (EU) recently summoned the Rwandan ambassador, while the United States accused Rwanda of supporting M23, imposing sanctions on a high-ranking Rwandan political figure. Meanwhile, the Congolese government is pushing for greater US involvement in its natural resource exploration, further entangling international actors in the conflict.

As Sudan and the DRC continue to burn, one must question why African elites seem more invested in resolving conflicts outside the continent while their own countries face collapse. African lives matter, yet reckless diplomacy, ethnic divisions, and competition over resources take precedence over human well-being. What happened to Pan-Africanism? What happened to the mantra African solutions to African problems? The AU’s Responsibility to Protect (R2P) Doctrine, which is meant to safeguard innocent lives, appears to be failing. The international community, rather than African leaders, has taken the lead in mediation efforts, further exposing the inefficiencies of Africa’s governing institutions. It is troubling that African nations rely so heavily on external intervention while neglecting homegrown solutions.

Resolving the conflicts in Sudan and the DRC requires bold leadership, inclusive governance, and a commitment to justice and human rights. Africa’s ruling elites must abandon their self-serving interests and prioritize the welfare of their people. There is an urgent need to strengthen regional cooperation as the conflicts can create continental insecurity. African countries must foster deeper collaboration in conflict resolution, ensuring that regional rather than foreign actors drive peacekeeping efforts. The newly elected leadership of the AU Commission, led by Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, must play the leading role in resolving these mindless armed conflicts. The AU must reinvigorate its peace and security architecture to prevent and respond to conflicts more effectively.

At the foundation of most conflicts in Africa are the issues of governance exclusivity and shrinking democratic space. Militarisation of the socio-political environment is always a precursor of instability and lawlessness. Indeed, peace and political stability can only be achieved through accountable leadership and inclusive decision-making. The wars in Sudan and the DRC are a grim reminder of the urgent need for a united and self-reliant Africa. Without decisive action, the continent risks remaining a battlefield for internal and external power struggles, with millions of innocent lives caught in the crossfire. It is time for Africa to reclaim its destiny and silence the guns—not through empty slogans, but through concrete, lasting solutions.

Adeoye O. Akinola is Head of the African Union Studies Programme at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC), University of Johannesburg.

