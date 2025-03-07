To the women of Lagos: Your courage has already rewritten history. Now, own your power. Run for office. Demand boardroom seats. Launch that business. A truly progressive government must back you with the critical resources you need, from micro loans targeting female entrepreneurs to defined quotas that enhance inclusion.

As we mark International Women’s Day 2025, I am reminded of the powerful words of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon: “As women thrive, so will we all.” These words, spoken in March 2015 at the opening of the fifty-ninth session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, remain as relevant as ever.

In our dear Lagos State, a city beating with ambition and diversity, this truth resonates deeply. Today, I celebrate the courage, resilience, and indomitable spirit of Lagos women who shape our communities, drive our economy, and teach us what it truly means to lead.

The Courage That Defines Us

Two years ago, during the 2023 elections, many witnessed a moment that redefined bravery. In Surulere, Jennifer Efidi, determined to exercise her democratic right, was attacked by hoodlums attempting to suppress voters. Stabbed and bleeding, she refused to leave until she cast her vote – an act of sheer defiance against violence and intimidation.

She is not alone in this remarkable depiction of tenacity. Across our state, women like her rise daily against systemic barriers, economic inequities, and cultural biases to claim their space in society. This same resilience is reflected in women leaders across our state, including our Labour Party Lagos Chairman, Dayo Ekong, whose dedication to political mobilisation underscores the power of women in governance.

My heritage taught me that greatness lies in inclusion. Lagos thrives when all voices flourish. Whether you’re a Badagry fish trader, a Kogi-born tech innovator in Yaba, or a young girl in Ikorodu dreaming of politics, this is your Lagos.

Beyond Rhetoric: Policy Solutions Rooted in Reality

Women’s empowerment must go beyond words – it demands action. In 2023, I pledged to prioritise women’s inclusion in governance and economic systems. As we work toward building a Lagos that truly belongs to all, I urge you to join hands in dismantling barriers to women’s economic participation and overall well-being.

In a 2022 interview with a leading national newspaper, I highlighted the plight of divorced women left destitute by archaic laws. I also argued in favor of a care economy where women are not held back or left behind due to the burden of child care. I therefore proposed a tax incentive for corporate organisations who provide crèches and other support system to keep women in the workplace and ensure they aren’t left behind by their male counterparts. The 2025 IWD is another platform to reiterate that no woman should start afresh with nothing after years of contributing to a household. A caring government must ensure that the right policies are implemented to make governance more humane.

A Call to Action: Own Your Power

To the women of Lagos: Your courage has already rewritten history. Now, own your power. Run for office. Demand boardroom seats. Launch that business. A truly progressive government must back you with the critical resources you need, from micro loans targeting female entrepreneurs to defined quotas that enhance inclusion.

This International Women’s Day, let’s do more than celebrate. Let’s take action to make equity a lived reality, not just a slogan.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is a Nigerian architect, entrepreneur and politician.

