The Nigerian academic landscape remains shackled by outdated and rigid perspectives that stifle intellectual progress and adaptability. Among the most glaring issues is the deep-seated obsession with degree alignment; an antiquated requirement that disregards the dynamic and interdisciplinary nature of modern knowledge acquisition. This rigidity does not merely inconvenience aspiring academics, but it fundamentally hinders Nigeria’s ability to cultivate a world-class educational and research ecosystem. My personal experience draws attention to this systemic problem. I hold a bachelor’s degree in geology from Nigeria, a master’s degree in petroleum engineering, and a doctorate in carbon capture and storage; both from the United Kingdom. Prior to earning my doctorate, I applied for a university position in Nigeria, only to encounter baffling resistance from the interview committee. The chair professor questioned why I had transitioned from geology to petroleum engineering, as though academic progression had to follow an unbreakable linear path. The committee’s confusion intensified when they inquired about the field in which I planned to earn my doctorate, fixating on whether my degrees strictly aligned rather than considering the relevance of my expertise.

This rigid mindset reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of how knowledge is structured in today’s academic and professional world. Geology forms the foundation of petroleum engineering, making my academic journey a logical progression. More importantly, global academia increasingly values interdisciplinary learning and expertise. A person’s academic trajectory does not have to be confined to a single discipline. Many leading scholars and industry experts have successfully transitioned across fields based on their evolving interests and experiences. In the United Kingdom, where I pursued my postgraduate education, my lecturers in petroleum engineering did not necessarily hold degrees in the field. Rather, they developed their expertise through decades of industry experience and research. One of my lecturers, who taught Drilling and Production and Petroleum Economics and Oilfield Management, held a doctorate in chemistry but had worked in the oil industry for nearly three decades. Another lecturer, an expert in petrophysics, had a doctorate in astronomy but had cultivated his specialisation through hands-on experience in the energy sector. Their credentials were unquestionable, yet they did not conform to the rigid academic expectations that dominate Nigerian universities.

Globally, the ability to transition across disciplines is widely acknowledged as a strength. Noam Chomsky, one of the most influential intellectuals of our time, is revered in philosophy despite having formal education in linguistics. Similarly, in the industry, professionals frequently excel in fields outside their initial area of study. I once met a Saudi Aramco petrophysicist with a biochemistry degree who had thrived in his role for over thirty years. These examples suggest the reality that expertise is built through a combination of education, experience and research, rather than being dictated by a rigid sequence of degrees. During my job interview in Nigeria, I attempted to explain that a doctorate is fundamentally a research-focused degree, allowing scholars to specialise in a chosen topic regardless of the department in which it is awarded. My intended research intersected both geology and petroleum engineering, making it unnecessary to confine my doctorate to a single label. But my explanation fell on deaf ears. The committee stubbornly maintained that if I wanted to join academia, especially in the geology department, then all my degrees had to be in geology. Their refusal to acknowledge the collapse of rigid disciplinary boundaries in global academia was disheartening, but unfortunately, not surprising.

The outdated nature of the interview process further exposed the stagnation in Nigerian academia. I was reprimanded for not introducing myself “properly,” which, according to the committee, meant detailing my primary and secondary education. This requirement was both irrelevant and trivial — after all, an academic job interview should focus on university-level education, research and expertise. Yet, in Nigeria, it remains common practice to include primary and secondary education details in a curriculum vitae, a practice that would be deemed unnecessary elsewhere. Seeking insight, I consulted Professor Moses Ochonu of Vanderbilt University, who affirmed my perspective. He emphasised that a doctorate is highly specialised and that its value lies in the research conducted rather than the specific field in which it is awarded. He noted that employers in progressive academic environments prioritise research specialisation and expertise over rigid degree alignment. In many cases, intellectual diversity, manifested through degrees across different but related fields, is even seen as an advantage, as it demonstrates a candidate’s capacity for adaptability and engagement with new challenges.

The resistance to such progressive thinking within Nigerian academia stems from a deeper crisis: a lack of global engagement and intellectual openness. Many Nigerian academics remain disconnected from international academic trends and advancements. Even when they encounter new ideas, they often reject them, driven by a combination of arrogance and an unwillingness to unlearn outdated concepts. True intellectual growth demands humility — the ability to reassess one’s knowledge base and embrace new paradigms. Unfortunately, this humility is often missing in Nigerian academic circles. For Nigeria to develop a robust and globally competitive academic system, its universities must shed rigid traditionalism and embrace the interdisciplinary, evolving nature of modern education. Hiring processes should prioritise intellectual output, research contributions and practical expertise over outdated notions of degree alignment. The world has moved forward, recognising that expertise is built through diverse pathways. Until Nigerian academia catches up, it will continue to stifle innovation, limit the potential of its scholars and impede the nation’s progress in higher education and research. The future of academia lies in flexibility, adaptability and interdisciplinary collaboration. Nigeria’s academic institutions must recognise this reality before they are left irreversibly behind.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

