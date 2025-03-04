This story teaches us the importance of kindness, compassion, and going the extra mile to help those in need. Abubakar’s actions reflect the true spirit of Islam and the beautiful character of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) and his companions.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation. May Allah extol the Messenger in the highest company of Angels and grant him peace; and likewise, his family, his Companions and all those who truly and sincerely follow him until the Day of Resurrection.

Dear brothers and sisters! Once upon a time in the city of Makkah, there lived a man named Abubakar. He was a close companion and a dear friend of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Abubakar was known for his kindness, generosity, and compassion.

One day, Abubakar was walking through the busy market when he saw a poor old woman struggling to carry a heavy load of groceries. Her face was tired, and her hands trembled under the weight of the bags. Without hesitation, Abubakar rushed to her aid.

He greeted her with a warm smile and said, “Peace be upon you, dear sister. Let me help you with these heavy bags.” Abubakar took some of the bags from her hands and carried them with a cheerful heart.

As they walked together, Abubakar learnt that the old woman was a widow who lived alone. She had no family to support her, and life had become difficult for her. Abubakar felt a deep sense of empathy and compassion for her.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Instead of just helping her with the groceries, Abubakar decided to make a positive change in her life. He asked her about her needs and discovered that her house was in need of repair. The roof leaked, and the walls were crumbling.

Abubakar, with his big heart, immediately took the responsibility to fix her house. He gathered a group of skilled workers and provided all the necessary materials. They worked tirelessly until the old woman’s house was transformed into a comfortable and secure home.

When the old woman saw the changes, tears of gratitude filled her eyes. She thanked Abubakar and prayed for his well-being. Abubakar, in his humility, attributed the kindness to the teachings of Islam and the compassionate example set by Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

This story teaches us the importance of kindness, compassion, and going the extra mile to help those in need. Abubakar’s actions reflect the true spirit of Islam and the beautiful character of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) and his companions.

Ya Allah, on this day, strengthen us in carrying out your commands; let us taste the sweetness of your remembrance, grant us, through your graciousness, that we give thanks to you. Protect us, with your protection and cover, O the most discerning of those who see.

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

