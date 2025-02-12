As someone deeply involved in climate change mitigation, I have often witnessed the transformative power of collective action. Over the years, my work has taken me from methane mitigation projects in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to waste sector initiatives in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. These experiences have emphasised a critical lesson, which is that addressing the climate crisis requires not just scientific and policy-driven efforts but also moral and cultural mobilisation. In this regard, faith-based organisations play a pivotal role. Religious leaders and institutions hold a unique position in society. They are not only spiritual guides but also trusted voices that influence behavior and societal norms. In many parts of the world, faith-based organisations are deeply integrated into the fabric of daily life. They offer a platform to reach communities that might otherwise remain disconnected from global climate discourse. Leveraging this influence can bridge the gap between scientific understanding and grassroots action, fostering a culture of climate responsibility.

Climate change is not just an environmental issue. It is a moral and ethical one. It disproportionately affects the most vulnerable among us — those with the least resources to adapt to its impacts. This aligns closely with the teachings of many faith traditions, which emphasise stewardship of the Earth, care for the poor, and justice for future generations. Through framing climate action as a moral duty, faith-based organisations can inspire a sense of responsibility that transcends political and economic boundaries. For example, Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’ emphasised the need for an integral approach to combating environmental degradation and poverty. This document has galvanised millions of Catholics worldwide to view climate action as part of their spiritual commitment. Similarly, Islamic leaders have issued the Islamic Declaration on Global Climate Change, urging Muslims to act as stewards of the planet.

In my work across Africa, I have seen firsthand how grassroots engagement can drive change. Faith-based organisations are uniquely positioned to engage at this level. They operate schools, hospitals, and community centers, making them trusted hubs of knowledge and service. Through integrating climate education into their programs, they can raise awareness about the causes and consequences of climate change and, more importantly, what people can do to make a difference. Imagine a rural community where a religious leader preaches about the importance of reducing waste, conserving water, or planting trees as acts of faith. Such messages resonate deeply because they are rooted in shared values and delivered by a trusted voice. These seemingly small actions, when multiplied across communities, can lead to significant environmental benefits.

Several countries have recognised and leveraged the role of faith-based organisations in climate advocacy. In the United States, the Interfaith Power and Light campaign mobilises congregations to reduce their carbon footprint and advocate for sustainable policies. This organisation has been instrumental in promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption within religious communities. In Kenya, the Green Belt Movement, founded by the late Wangari Maathai, has collaborated with faith-based groups to promote tree planting and environmental conservation. This partnership has not only restored degraded ecosystems but also empowered communities to take charge of their environmental future. In India, faith leaders from various traditions have come together to address water conservation and pollution issues. Through framing these challenges within a spiritual context, they have inspired millions to adopt sustainable practices. Such examples illustrate the potential of faith-based organizations to act as catalysts for change.

One of the most powerful aspects of faith-based climate advocacy is its emphasis on individual and collective responsibility. While governments and corporations have a significant role to play, the actions of people also matter. Faith-based organisations can guide their followers in adopting sustainable practices such as reducing energy consumption, minimising waste, and supporting renewable energy initiatives. For example, during my methane mitigation work, I have often emphasised the importance of small, actionable steps. Whether it is fixing a leaky gas facility or composting organic waste, these actions contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. When faith leaders echo these messages, they amplify their reach and impact, fostering a culture of accountability and action.

Climate adaptation is another area where faith-based organisations can make a significant impact. In many communities, these organisations are among the first responders during crises, providing shelter, food, and emotional support. Through the integration of climate adaptation strategies into their disaster response efforts, they can help build resilience in vulnerable populations. For example, in Bangladesh, religious leaders have been involved in raising awareness about flood preparedness and the importance of building elevated homes and shelters. This approach not only saves lives but also strengthens the community’s ability to withstand future climate impacts.

As we face the escalating challenges of climate change, the role of faith-based organizations cannot be overstated. Their ability to inspire, educate, and mobilise communities makes them invaluable allies in the fight against this global crisis. But for their efforts to be truly effective, collaboration is key. Governments, NGOs, and scientific institutions must work alongside these organisations to provide them with the resources and knowledge they need to drive change. In my journey as a climate advocate, I have learned that change often starts with a single conversation, a single action.

Faith-based organisations have the power to initiate these conversations and inspire actions that ripple across communities and generations. Through embracing their role in climate advocacy, we can harness their influence to create a more sustainable and equitable world. Let us remember that addressing climate change is not just about preserving the environment; it is about upholding our shared values of compassion, justice, and stewardship. Together, with the support of faith-based organisations, we can break down barriers and build a future where both people and the planet thrive.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

