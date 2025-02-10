A nation is great because of the wealth of its values. Nigeria, a nation rich in its cultural heritage and natural resources, has the potential to achieve greatness. However, to realise this potential, it is essential for Nigerians to embrace and uphold core moral values such as truth, honesty, contentment, and integrity. These values are the foundation of a prosperous and stable society.

Introduction

The words of Martin Luther King Jr continue to rivet through the conscience of history that you must not judge a man by the colour of his skin, but according to the content of his character. What you believe shapes how you behave and how you behave predicts who you become. Values are dying in Nigeria. A nation is not great because of the value of its wealth.

A nation is great because of the wealth of its values. Nigeria, a nation rich in its cultural heritage and natural resources, has the potential to achieve greatness. However, to realise this potential, it is essential for Nigerians to embrace and uphold core moral values such as truth, honesty, contentment, and integrity. These values are the foundation of a prosperous and stable society. In this article, we will explore how Nigerians can develop and imbibe these values, provide examples of nations that have become great through sound moral values, and discuss the impact of these positive values on the economy, security, employability, and political stability.

Truth

A gentleman was interviewed for a job in the US. The interviewer asked, “If I employ you, would you speak the truth?” He answered, “I will speak the truth whether you employ me or not.” He got the job! The New York Times captioned a news flash in the middle of the COVID crisis in October 2021 as, “The Full Truth.” Dr Rochelle Walensky was the director of the Center for Disease Control at that time when confusion reigned supreme in America over the validity of the COVID-19 pandemic. But amid this crisis and at a time when truth was a rare commodity, she spoke to Americans in straightforward and clear language.

Leaders and public figures should lead by example, demonstrating truthfulness in their actions and decisions. When citizens see their leaders being truthful, they are more likely to follow suit. Where are the role models of truth in Nigeria? Every sector seems to have been purged of such folks.

We live in an age of half-truths or perhaps, relative truth. Truth is the cornerstone of trust and transparency in any society. It involves being honest and straightforward in all dealings, whether personal or professional. Dr David Jeremaih would say, “telling the truth is the cornerstone of integrity.” To develop and imbibe the value of truth, Nigerians must take the following steps:

Education and Awareness: Incorporate the importance of truthfulness in the educational curriculum from an early age. Schools and universities should emphasise the significance of truth in building a trustworthy society. Role Models: Leaders and public figures should lead by example, demonstrating truthfulness in their actions and decisions. When citizens see their leaders being truthful, they are more likely to follow suit. Where are the role models of truth in Nigeria? Every sector seems to have been purged of such folks. Media and Communication: The media plays a crucial role in promoting truth. Journalists and media outlets should commit to reporting accurate and unbiased information, holding those in power accountable. Dr Erwin Lutzer once said, “the media does more than informing the public—it alters the consciences and worldview of generations.”

Example

One nation that has thrived on the value of truth is Finland. Known for its transparent government and low levels of corruption, Finland consistently ranks high on global transparency and honesty indices. This commitment to truth has contributed to its strong economy and high quality of life.

Japan is a prime example of a nation that values honesty. The Japanese culture places a high emphasis on integrity and ethical behaviour, which has contributed to its reputation for high-quality products and services. This cultural value has played a significant role in Japan’s economic success.

Honesty

Honesty goes hand in hand with truth and involves being sincere and fair in all interactions. To foster honesty, Nigerians can:

Promote Ethical Behaviour: Encourage ethical behaviour in both personal and professional settings. Organisations should implement codes of conduct that emphasise honesty and integrity. Reward Honesty: Recognise and reward individuals who demonstrate honesty. This can be through awards, public recognition, or other incentives. Community Engagement: Engage communities in discussions about the importance of honesty. Community leaders can organise workshops and seminars to promote honest behaviour.

Example

Japan is a prime example of a nation that values honesty. The Japanese culture places a high emphasis on integrity and ethical behaviour, which has contributed to its reputation for high-quality products and services. This cultural value has played a significant role in Japan’s economic success.

Ayo Akerele is the Senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

