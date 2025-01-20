While substantial progress has been made, Africa is yet to achieve the vision outlined in Agenda 2063, “The Africa We Want.” Continuity in leadership is essential to sustain ongoing interventions and navigate the complexities of political affairs, peace, and security on the continent. Ambassador Adeoye’s re-election would ensure the continuation of impactful initiatives and leverage his deep familiarity with the department’s operations. His candidacy has received strong support, including an endorsement from ECOWAS, positioning him as the most experienced and qualified choice for the role.

Africa has undergone significant evolution across various fronts. The continent’s socio-political and economic landscapes are rapidly transforming, even though considerable challenges remain. These include authoritarian backsliding, conflicts, and insecurity. In response, the African Union (AU) established the Department of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS) to promote democratic governance and deepen the culture of peace and security on the continent. PAPS operates through two directorates: Governance and Conflict Prevention (GCP) and Conflict Management (CM). The former focuses on promoting democratic governance and preventing conflicts, while the latter specialises in conflict management and prevention.

Currently, the department is led by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in democratic governance, international development, peace, and security. Ambassador Adeoye has served as the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security for nearly four years and will seek re-election during the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 12-13 February. His vision emphasises accelerating the implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA), guided by shared values of peace and development.

Achievements of the PAPS under Ambassador Adeoye

Over the past three going to four years, the PAPS has made significant strides. Peace enforcement has been prioritised as a strategic tool to combat violent extremism and terrorism. The department facilitated the peace process that led to the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in Pretoria on 2 November 2, 2022. In addition, PAPS provided strategic and operational support to the Peace and Security Council (PSC), enhancing early warning systems and informed decision-making through regular consultations.

Preventive diplomacy has also been strengthened through regular interactions between Commissioner Adeoye and AU Chair’s Special Representatives in conflict zones. The AU’s mediation efforts have successfully de-escalated tensions in several member states. Notably, the AU Inter-Regional Knowledge Exchange (I-RECKE) program, launched in Zambia in July 2022, promotes cross-regional learning and innovation among key stakeholders.

PAPS, under Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, has reaffirmed the AU’s zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government, working to mainstream the African Charter on Democracy and Elections into school curricula. The department revitalised the AU election observation system by institutionalising post-election preventive diplomacy and increasing the participation of women and youth, who now constitute nearly 60 per cent of AU election observer missions.

The PSC’s decisions have been implemented through forums such as the Accra Declaration I and II, addressing unconstitutional changes of government (UCGs). PAPS has also provided technical assistance to election management bodies, political parties, and civil society organisations, while initiatives like the PAPS e-Candidatures Portal facilitate streamlined submission and processing of candidatures from AU member states.

Key Contributions and Initiatives

Peace and Security Operations: PAPS supported the transition of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and bolstered counterterrorism efforts through multilateral coalitions such as the SADC Mission in Mozambique and the G5 Sahel Force. The department also provided non-lethal military equipment for peace support operations. Resource Mobilisation: PAPS mobilised strategic resources for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and other peacebuilding initiatives. The department operationalised the AU Centre for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) in Cairo, Egypt, and revised the AU-PCRD Policy to include Child Protection, Youth Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability. Silencing the Guns by 2030: A Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for the AU Master Roadmap was developed, alongside operationalising the African Standby Force. Two child protection policies were also introduced. Sustainable Financing: Under Adeoye’s leadership, the AU adopted the Consensus Paper on Predictable Financing for Peace and Security Activities, influencing UN Security Council Resolution 2719 (2023). Capacity Building: The department provided technical support to member states on transitional justice, human rights, and governance. It facilitated the establishment of the Office of the AU Envoy on the Prevention of Genocide, now held by His Excellency Adama Dieng. Technical Support to Member States on transitional justice: The department is currently providing technical assistance to various member states implementing transitional justice mechanisms and this has led to the establishment of African Women and African Youth for Transitional Justice Platforms.

Looking Ahead

While substantial progress has been made, Africa is yet to achieve the vision outlined in Agenda 2063, “The Africa We Want.” Continuity in leadership is essential to sustain ongoing interventions and navigate the complexities of political affairs, peace, and security on the continent. Ambassador Adeoye’s re-election would ensure the continuation of impactful initiatives and leverage his deep familiarity with the department’s operations. His candidacy has received strong support, including an endorsement from ECOWAS, positioning him as the most experienced and qualified choice for the role.

In conclusion, re-electing Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as the Commissioner for PAPS would provide stability and continuity, enabling the AU to build on the foundation of his achievements and accelerate progress toward a peaceful and prosperous Africa.

Brian Kwayedza writes from Harare, Zimbabwe.

