“‘The glory of this latter temple shall be greater than the former,’ says the Lord of hosts. ‘And in this place, I will give peace,’ says the Lord of hosts.” Haggai 2:9 NKJV

“Who is left among you who saw this temple in its former glory?” (Haggai 2:4)

Look at the phrase, “Temple in its former glory.”

A “Temple” in a New Testament context speaks to you and I — the ecclesia. We are the temple of God. The Body of Christ is the temple of God, according to the New Testament. Here what Apostle Paul says about this “temple”:

“Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own?” – I Corinthians 6:19 NKJV

“Do you not know that you are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?” – I Corinthians 3:16 NKJV

What is this former glory that Haggai was talking about in Haggai 2:4? We need to understand what the former glory of the church was?

Discipleship was the central focus of the church, not membership.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” – Matthew 28:19 NKJV

Prayer altar and personal fellowship were central to the church. Ministers were grossly focused on the message of righteousness. Soul winning was a priority of the church. Signs and wonders and the power of God were present in the church.

Let’s tie things together and look at the next verse (Vs 4).

God said, in spite of this collapse, we should be STRONG. When God says be strong, it means that what has happened to the glory of the church brings weakness:

When you see believers’ mock prayers on social media, it brings weakness. When you see believers’ mock miracles, signs and wonders, it brings weakness. When you see pastors trade their gifts for, obey and corrupt the anointing on their lives for money, it brings weakness. When you see ministers fight, compete, envy and bring down one another, it brings weakness. When you see the younger generation mock fathers and their sacrifices, it brings weakness. When you see the Gen Z folks speak down on the pillars of our faith: giving, honour, church work, it brings weakness. When you see pastor’s brunt accused left right and centre of corruption and all kinds of evil vices, it brings weakness.

But God says, BE STRONG. It’s not an advice or a suggestion. It’s in the imperative. If you notice, God is speaking strength to three categories of people: 1. Priests, 2. Kings, and 3. The people of the land.

This current situation is not the end of the matter. A new season is coming upon Nigeria and upon the church. Consider the destiny of the church:

“Now it shall come to pass in the latter days That the mountain of the Lord’s house Shall be established on the top of the mountains, And shall be exalted above the hills; And peoples shall flow to it.” – Micah 4:1 NKJV

The church will be a mountain in the days coming to us round the corner.

Mountain of righteousness. Mountain of financial empowerment. Mountain of wisdom and creativity. Mountain of power. Mountain of love and compassion.

That’s our destiny. But there’s a missed key, WORK (vs 4)

It’s not the time to play but the time to work. God wants the church to wake up and work. Nothing works until we work.

If God says we must work, it means that we are either not working at all or not doing the right work. Let’s see some of the work we must do to connect to our destiny in Micah 1-4.

A. Works of righteousness (righteousness exalts a nation)

“Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 14:34 NKJV

“The work of righteousness will be peace, And the effect of righteousness, quietness and assurance forever.” Isaiah 32:17 NKJV

B. Work of love, loving one another as one body, advancing the kingdom with one mind, not by competing

“For God is not unjust to forget your work and labor of love which you have shown toward His name, in that you have ministered to the saints, and do minister.” Hebrews 6:10

“By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35 NKJV.

C. Work of faith — living in the realm of faith and the spirit — and NOT LIVING IN THE FLESH LIKE THE WORLD

“Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, labor of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ in the sight of our God and Father.” I Thessalonians 1:3 NKJV (https://bible.com/bible/114/1th.1.3.NKJV)

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” II Corinthians 5:7 NKJV

D. Work of evangelism, souls, souls, souls are crying. Islam is gradually evangelising the world while the church is arguing.

“But you be watchful in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry.” II Timothy 4:5 NKJV

E. Work of discipleship

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” Matthew 28:19 NKJV

Nothing works until we work, and when we work. See be 5-8, God will release true kingdom wealth into the church for last days gathering of souls…and then this amazing prophecy will be fulfilled:

“‘The glory of this latter temple shall be greater than the former,’ says the Lord of hosts. ‘And in this place, I will give peace,’ says the Lord of hosts.” Haggai 2:9 NKJV

Ayo Akerele is the senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

