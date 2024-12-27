

In the Name of Allah, The Most Merciful, The Most Kind

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon all his family and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Indeed, justice and compassion are two essential characteristics a leader must possess. Justice without compassion leads to tyranny, while compassion without justice creates anarchy. A leader needs to maintain a careful balance keeping the overall good of nation in mind. Allah the Almighty says:

“O believers! Stand firm for Allah and bear true testimony. Do not let the hatred of a people lead you to injustice. Be just! That is closer to righteousness. And be mindful of Allah. Surely Allah is All-Aware of what you do.” [Qur’an, 5:08]

And He the Most High says:

“O believers! Stand firm for justice as witnesses for Allah even if it is against yourselves, your parents, or close relatives. Be they rich or poor, Allah is best to ensure their interests. So do not let your desires cause you to deviate ˹from justice.˺ If you distort the testimony or refuse to give it, then ˹know that˺ Allah is certainly All-Aware of what you do.” [Qur’an, 4:135]

And Allah the Almighty says:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “My Lord has commanded uprightness and dedication ˹to Him alone˺ in worship, calling upon Him with sincere devotion. Just as He first brought you into being, you will be brought to life again.” [Qur’an, 7:29]

In Madinah, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) ordered the hand of a thief to be cut. Some companions (Sahabas) thought the punishment would not be carried out because the person was a distant relative of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). When he heard this, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) assured them that if his daughter Fatimah had been guilty, even she would not have been spared. He then reminded them that earlier nations had been punished, humiliated and destroyed because they had one law for the poor, and another for the rich. The same concern for the poor and the oppressed was the reason for Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) participation in the “Hilful Fudul”, a pact he entered into in Makkah before his Prophethood. A trader from Yemen was cheated out of his fair due by a powerful Makkan merchant. The Yemeni proclaimed his plea in the Ka‘abah. A group of notables, among them Prophet, al-Amin, vowed to restore his right and thereafter that of anyone else who was wronged. Justice, therefore, is a fundamental precept of Islam; even more so for a leader because it is part of his responsibility to maintain balance in society. Injustice invariably leads to turmoil, conflict, crisis and insecurity. At the same time, justice must be tempered with compassion. A leader must combine the two in his personality.

Respected brothers and sisters! Last week 65 people died across Nigeria at rice sharing stampedes: Ibadan 35 children died, Anambra 20 people died, Abuja 10 people died.

Wallahi, wallahi, wallahi people are very hungry. And millions of people in Nigeria are on the brink of starvation, widespread malnutrition and deep poverty. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government must urgently prioritise addressing widespread poverty, hunger, higher unemployment and the rapidly falling standard of living.

The tragedy struck at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan when 35 children died in a stampede that occurred during a children’s Christmas party.

Queen Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, the former wife of His Highness the Ooni of Ife, was a key organiser of the tragic children’s festive party. Additionally, Agidigbo 88.7 FM, owned by Oriyomi Hamzat, had actively promoted the event in the days leading up to the devastating incident.

The Oyo State Government confirmed that no fewer than 35 children lost their lives during the tragedy.

Another tragedy struck on Saturday morning as a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left several others injured.

It was gathered that the incident occurred during the distribution of palliatives by the church to vulnerable and elderly residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Police Command, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the fatalities and revealed that eight other individuals sustained serious injuries.

It was learnt that the stampede broke out as thousands of residents scrambled to access the food items, leading to chaos and the unfortunate loss of lives.

Also, in Anambra state, the Nigerian police confirmed that some number of residents of Okija community in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State were stampeded to death on Saturday morning during a rice sharing in the community.

While an eye witness in a video of the incident said the casualties were over 100 including men, women, pregnant women, it was later gathered that no fewer than 20 people have been confirmed dead in the incident.

Dear servants of Allah! I have noticed that countries that are managed and led by toxic leaders often experience discord among citizens and a breakdown of their cultural norms, which may lead to a dysfunctional dangerous environment. On the other hand, countries with compassionate leaders at the helm tend to experience harmony and cohesiveness among citizens, which leads to a prosperous, harmonious, efficient and effective good environment.

The use of the terms “compassion” and “compassionate” in this sermon does not mean a leader acting out of pity but rather a leader who behaves and acts with sincere concern for others and considers their well-being a priority. I define a compassionate leader as one who performs selfless acts for others while expecting nothing in return. He or she is a leader who leads with good intentions for the good of the individuals, the organisation, the society and the country.

Below, I share the essential qualities and characteristics that I believe are needed to become a compassionate leader and effectively lead your country.

In a perfect world, there would be no need to address the issue of compassion and care for other human beings; unfortunately, we do not live in a perfect world. Today, due to many reasons, many people are often not kind to each other. In some countries, leaders lead and advocate for the establishment of a chaotic environment and encourage their followers to sustain it. To recapture our compassionate essence and gentle humanity, I have found that it’s incumbent upon the leaders of today to lead by a kind and a compassionate example.

A countries culture, norms, beliefs and rituals are all made up and developed by the people who work within it. Whether a great leader is born or made is a much-debated topic, but I believe that a leader is made and developed by the same environment he or she works and lives within. The innate leadership qualities that some people may have, if not developed properly over time, may diminish and vanish. Becoming a compassionate leader involves the same direction and steps of development. Effective compassionate leaders must develop their personality and characteristics.

Based on my understanding of compassion as defined above, compassionate leaders must cultivate and master the following personality characteristics and qualities:

1. Empathy

Compassionate leaders must be able to understand and share the feelings of their peoples. You may be successfully able to develop this ability by genuinely trying to understand others and feel what they feel. Put yourself in their position, become them and then assess the situation and make your decision.

2. Sympathy

Compassionate leaders must be able to sympathise with their peoples by caring about their well-being and be willing to provide them with the help they need. Ask your peoples bluntly what satisfies their country’s and even personal (livelihood) needs. By being sympathetic and meeting the needs of your peoples, you can motivate them to achieve the country’s goals.

3. Consideration

Compassionate leaders must be able to show careful thought and behaviour to their peoples by not causing them unnecessary hardship, discomfort or harm. Be considerate of the presence of your peoples. As a leader, you set the working relationship standard of what’s expected of each other. Mutual respect should be the practiced norm of your country. To gain the loyalty and trust of your peoples, use your influence and authority to improve their conditions.

4. Understanding

Compassionate leaders must be able to compassionately perceive the behaviours of their peoples. Understanding that conflicts can exist as a positive thing within your environment is essential because it helps to challenge the status quo. Be tolerant and aware of your people’s feelings and forgive their shortcomings when needed. When a conflict arises, ask for their open feedback and explanations. Your understanding may help clarify any misunderstanding.

5. Caring

Compassionate leaders must be able to show sincere care and kindness to their peoples. This complements your consideration of them. Try to show that you care by being kind and empathising with your peoples.

6. Concern

Compassionate leaders must be able to show kindhearted concern for their peoples and make their well-being a priority. Showing concern complements the caring and consideration characteristics. Make sure your concern is genuinely practiced. Let them know in advance that your concern about them is meant to help them improve, achieve and become.

7. Ability To Collaborate

Compassionate leaders must be able to work together with others while leading their peoples. This characteristic intertwines both internal and external environments. Internally, compassionate leaders collaborate with their peoples and across functional and national boundaries. Externally, compassionate leaders work together with their country’s competitors to the betterment of society. Your open communication is key to an effective collaboration. Set the national goals of the team and expect them to achieve them, but do not set high expectations. Delegate authority and tasks as needed.

Possessing the qualities and characteristics described above can lead you onto the path of compassionate leadership, but be careful — I have found that only authentic and ethical leaders may truly develop into genuine compassionate leaders. By mastering the above qualities, you may also become a thoughtful, mindful, purposeful and noble leader.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that leadership is a trust (An Amanah) and the job of the leader is to discharge this responsibility to the best of his abilities. Failure to do so will render him liable before Allah the Almighty on the Day of Judgement. In the Islamic system, a person does not seek leadership, it is entrusted to him because it is a grave responsibility. The candidate must be a good communicator, able to motivate and mobilise people and inspire them to rise above petty preoccupations for the sake of a higher and more noble purpose: the establishment and defence of the State. This he must demonstrate through personal sacrifice, courage and ability to keep the group focused on the goal.

The most important task of a leader, however, is to implement the laws on earth. This is the ultimate mission of man as Allah’s Khalifah (vicegerent) on earth which can only be achieved in the framework of the good state. The Prophet’s Sirah offers the best and most comprehensive guide and model to achieve this.

Lastly, I pray, may Allah accept all our Ibadah (worship) and supplications, May He guide our leaders and provide us with a lasting peace, unity and progress in our beloved country Nigeria!

I pray, may Allah protect our country Nigeria, protect and guide its leaders and its people from every evil, from every calamity, tribulation and difficulty; May He bring about safety, peace and security to our country. May Allah save us from divisions, disunity, differences, disobedience, corruption, terrorism and all evils.

May Allah protect our country Nigeria, and it’s people, and May He the Most High protect all the Muslim countries, all the Muslims and all the humanity.

O Allah, bless Nigeria with continued peace, progress, strength, unity, and development.

O Allah, unite our country around the principles of justice, peace, love and faith.

Put peace and love in our hearts for the diversity that makes our country so beautiful.

Allah, the Most Merciful, we pray for our country Nigeria, to remain tolerant and loving, remove prejudice from our hearts, and allow us to love our brothers and sisters in humanity.

O Allah, allow our governments to remain accountable to the people, give them vision and wisdom, as they take decisions affecting peace in our world so that they may uphold peace in the world, advance the welfare of our country and deal kindly and justly with all our communities.

O Allah, Most Strong, give us the strength to protect and care for our neighbours.

Make our hearts and minds aware of our heritage, fulfilling duties and responsibilities as a citizens.

O Allah, Most Merciful, allow us to show kindness to those most vulnerable in society.

Protect us from evil, inspire and guide us in defending those open to abuse.

O Allah, Most Generous, allow us to give in charitable activity, and to help those most in need.

Make us more conscious of what is not good for us.

O Allah, Most merciful, Most Generous, please give us the patience to continue to learn from one another and work towards a more peaceful and kind world.

Make our hearts generous so that we may treat others as we wish to be treated ourselves. Help us to share that which we have with others, for your sake. Strengthen us, love us and be kind to all of us, ameen Ya Mujib!

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 25 Jumadal Akhirah, 1446 AH (December 27, 2024).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

