True light draws resources to itself. Light is attractive. Light commands influence. Light commands attention. Light brings revelation, which ultimately triggers a revolution. Until we discover our position as light, and we connect back to the Vine, Jesus, the true Light, we won’t shine. If we don’t shine, our country will continue to deteriorate. Nigeria is presently at the mercy of the church. The darker we are, the darker the nation is. The brighter we are, the brighter the nation is.

Never in history has our nation experienced this amount of darkness. Dr Erwin Lutzer, former senior pastor of the Moody Church, once said, “it is not only the church gathered that will save the world, but also the church scattered. Nigeria is in a desperate need for light — not a spark or a ray, but a deluge of light. Darkness has covered the earth, and Nigeria is not an exception. But the only solution to darkness is not complaining or grumbling about darkness, but for light to shine. We have explained and complained about darkness for years.

The Bible says, in Roman 8:19, “For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God.” Not the grumbling of the sons of God.

We can’t accurately understand the need for light if we don’t identify the scale and scope of darkness in our nation. What are the types of darknesses that we are presently confronting in Nigeria? Let’s look at the key areas of darkness in our nation, for which light is needed:

Darkness of fake Christians; people who only exist for what they want God to do for them. They are not really in love with Jesus and are not new creatures, according to 2 Corinthians 5:17; Darkness of greed and covetousness in the church, and in the nation. Jesus screamed it: “And he said unto them, take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (Luke 12:15); Darkness of immorality at all levels, heterosexuality or homosexuality, even among Christians; Darkness of false gospel and heretic teachings that has spread like wildfire across the spectrum of the church; Darkness of occultism and ritual activities, even among so-called Christians and ministers; Darkness of idolatry, and the worship of pastors; when the church has many more people that are more loyal to pastors than to Jesus.

As bad as these issues are, one ray of light from the Lord will quench them. So, like Prophet Isaiah, I am screaming it out today, “Let there be light in our nation.” What does this mean? Let there be light simply refers to the manifestation of Jesus and His values in all spheres of influence, because He is the light of the world (John 8:12). When we cry to God for light to shine on our nation, we’re basically saying,

Let Jesus be manifested at all levels and in every sphere of influence in Nigeria.

Let Jesus and His values be manifested in our politics; Let Jesus and His values be manifested in our economy; Let Jesus and His values be manifested in our Churches; Let Jesus and His values be manifested in our workplaces; Let Jesus and His be manifested in our academic institutions.

Sadly, what we are experiencing at the moment is the prevalence of the preaching of another Jesus in the church. This is what Paul said about the subject of “another Jesus”: “For if he who comes preaches another Jesus whom we have not preached, or if you receive a different spirit which you have not received, or a different gospel which you have not accepted—you may well put up with it!” II Corinthians 11:4 NKJV.

When Jesus, the light Himself, and His core kingdom values of love, truth, purity, self-control, faithfulness, and humility, among others, are manifested across every sphere of influence in our nation, darkness will be significantly degraded and, according to Isaiah, God’s glory will be revealed in our land. Darkness impedes glory. Revival won’t break out when darkness is covering a nation. For light to shine in Nigeria, we must be ready to preach and live Jesus’s values and principles as ambassadors in this nation — and not by contributing to the thickness of the darkness that is already bedevilling us.

Sadly, what we are experiencing at the moment is the prevalence of the preaching of another Jesus in the church.

“For if he who comes preaches another Jesus whom we have not preached, or if you receive a different spirit which you have not received, or a different gospel which you have not accepted—you may well put up with it!” II Corinthians 11:4 NKJV.

Another Jesus does not produce light but darkness. What does another Jesus want and do?

Another Jesus is grossly transactional. To get anything from him, you must sow a seed or pay some money. Nothing drops from him without something coming back to him; Another Jesus must be helped. What he did on the cross is not sufficient. He always requires some sacrifices for every miracle you need; Another Jesus blesses and prospers his children, even when they have derailed into sin. He has no hatred for sin. Another Jesus extends limitless grace to believers to continue to live in sin; Another Jesus prioritises buildings above people and their welfare.

In other words, for the true light to shine, the church must come back to the Vine and remain connected to Him. The church talks about light, preaches about light, but is weak in the practice of the virtues and values of light. The darkness of the flesh, some of which are mentioned above, has degraded the capacity of the church to carry and display light in our world. Light won’t flow through a damaged or burnt candle. Dark vessels can’t manifest light.

Another Jesus breeds darkness, never brings light. For light to shine on and in our nation, we must first and foremost understand the dynamics of light. We must be in a relationship with the Light to shine His light. This is what John said, “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.” John 15:5.

The Light, who is Jesus, distributes light into the world through us as we stay connected to Him.

The Scriptures say, “For with You is the fountain of life; In Your light we see light.” Psalms 36:9.

“While you have the light, believe in the light, that you may become sons of light. These things Jesus spoke, and departed, and was hidden from them.” John 12:36

Light won't flow through a damaged or burnt candle. Dark vessels can't manifest light.

Nigeria is presently at the mercy of the church. The darker we are, the darker the nation is. The brighter we are, the brighter the nation is. We must discover our true identity. We are not in competition with the world on the basis of money or material acquisition. Our basis for competition is not materialism, but light. Our purpose is to shine as light, not to pursue financial empowerment or fame.

Ayo Akerele is the senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

