In recent times, there has been a noticeable trend among Nigerian public servants; a phenomenon that, while intriguing, is beginning to raise eyebrows. There seems to be an unspoken competition among these officials to see who can make the quickest flight to Kigali, Rwanda. It has almost become a joke, and yet it is no laughing matter when one considers the implications. I have caught up with several friends who work in various government agencies, and each time their latest excuse for being unavailable is the same: “I just arrived in Kigali for a meeting.” It is becoming a trend. Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, is quickly becoming the go-to destination for Nigerian public servants. And, I must say, it is getting out of hand. This shift in travel preferences seems to have caught many off guard. It seems gone are the days when trips abroad for official matters meant European or North American destinations. Now, Kigali has taken centre stage, surpassing the likes of Paris, London, and Washington DC, as the prime location for government workers to embark on international business trips. It is as though Kigali has become the new Paris, or at least the new “I just need to get away for a couple of days” destination for those in Nigeria’s public service.

There’s no denying it. Kigali is now on the top of the list whenever there is even the hint of a conference, workshop or official gathering. What makes this trend so significant is that it is not just a fluke. There is a clear and compelling reason behind it. While Kigali is indeed a beautiful city, offering lovely views and a friendly atmosphere, the underlying cause of this new travel obsession lies in something more practical: money. Kigali offers Nigerian public servants an affordable and convenient option for international travel, with all the perks typically associated with such trips, but at a fraction of the cost. Gone are the days when public servants would prefer to board flights to distant lands in Europe or North America, with their extravagant travel allowances and first-class flights. Kigali, as it turns out, provides a perfect alternative. The cost of living in Kigali is significantly lower compared to Europe or North America, yet the allowances (per diems, travel expenses, and business-class flights) remain the same. This simple fact makes Kigali the ideal destination for those looking to maximise their travel budgets, while still enjoying the trappings of official international travel.

Let us be clear. There is nothing inherently wrong with Kigali as a travel destination. The city has made impressive strides in terms of infrastructure, tourism and economic growth, making it an attractive place to visit for many. But the concern arises when the city begins to serve as little more than a convenient backdrop for people in positions of power to take advantage of public funds. There is something troubling about the idea that government officials can travel to Kigali, pocket the same hefty allowances they would receive in Europe or North America, and still enjoy the benefits of “business travel” without actually engaging in any meaningful work. It is a classic example of how the system can be manipulated for personal gain. Although many Nigerian public servants will argue that their trips to Kigali are for “important meetings” or “capacity-building exercises,” one has to wonder whether these activities could not have just been as easily conducted via video conference. After all, with the current advancements in communication technology, it is hard to justify why a simple Zoom call would not suffice for most of these meetings. But the allure of international travel, combined with the perks that come with it, remain irresistible.

This situation creates a perfect storm for wasteful spending at the expense of the Nigerian taxpayer. With taxpayers funding these lavish trips, there is little accountability or transparency regarding the true value of these international trips. And yet, the cycle continues. How many times must we see the same public servants hopping on flights to Kigali before we start asking some tough questions about the necessity of these trips?

In fact, it has become so predictable that whenever there is even the slightest mention of a conference or workshop abroad, it is almost certain that some government workers are already booking flights to Kigali. The phenomenon has become so commonplace that it is not unusual to hear about civil servants attending meetings in Kigali about meetings, reviewing reports about reports, all while soaking in the benefits of international travel. And of course, let us not forget the added bonus. Many of these trips often come with the opportunity to pocket a little extra cash. Why not? After all, the cost of living in Kigali is low, but the travel allowances remain high, which means there’s ample room for some “creative budgeting.” This situation creates a perfect storm for wasteful spending at the expense of the Nigerian taxpayer. With taxpayers funding these lavish trips, there is little accountability or transparency regarding the true value of these international trips. And yet, the cycle continues. How many times must we see the same public servants hopping on flights to Kigali before we start asking some tough questions about the necessity of these trips?

The impact of this phenomenon is not just financial. It also undermines the effectiveness of government operations. When public servants are more focused on seeking out destinations that offer the best perks, rather than prioritising the actual work at hand, it can lead to a breakdown in productivity. And in a country like Nigeria, where public service is expected to drive national progress, such distractions can have long-lasting consequences. Rather than focusing on solutions for the nation’s myriad of challenges, be it in healthcare, infrastructure, or economic development, some public servants seem to be more concerned with jet-setting to Kigali for meetings that could just as easily be held at home.

Perhaps it is time for Nigerians to ask their public servants to think more critically about how taxpayer funds are spent. Rather than indulging in the luxury of traveling to Kigali for meetings that could have been held remotely, maybe it is time to redirect those funds towards pressing national needs. Whether it is investing in education, healthcare or infrastructure, there are far more important uses for public money than lavish, unnecessary international travel.

So, what is the solution? First and foremost, there needs to be a reevaluation of how international travel for government officials is handled. Travel should be for the purpose of advancing national interests, not simply as a means to benefit from allowances and perks. Moreover, the idea that government meetings must always be held abroad needs to be revisited. Virtual platforms, which have become increasingly effective, can be used to facilitate many of these discussions without the need for excessive travel costs. In addition, there should be a more stringent review process to ensure that trips abroad are truly necessary and aligned with national goals.

Perhaps it is time for Nigerians to ask their public servants to think more critically about how taxpayer funds are spent. Rather than indulging in the luxury of traveling to Kigali for meetings that could have been held remotely, maybe it is time to redirect those funds towards pressing national needs. Whether it is investing in education, healthcare or infrastructure, there are far more important uses for public money than lavish, unnecessary international travel. In the end, Kigali’s rise as a travel destination for Nigerian public servants may just reflect a deeper issue; a lack of accountability, transparency and a commitment to serving the public good. While Kigali remains a beautiful and increasingly important city in Africa, it is time for Nigerian public servants to refocus their efforts on truly serving the people they are meant to represent. Until then, one cannot help but wonder: How many more “business trips” to Kigali are too many?

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

