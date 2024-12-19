Ogunjimi’s appointment as acting accountant-general arrives during a critical period in Nigeria’s economic landscape. With increasing demands for accountability in public spending and a pressing need to optimise dwindling revenues, he is expected to lead Nigeria’s public finance system toward greater efficiency.

During an editorial meeting at the Economic Confidential, discussions turned to the likely successor for the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF). Two members confidently predicted Shamseldeen Ogunjimi would take over from Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, who was set to retire on the 7th of March. According to public service regulations, she should commence her pre-retirement leave well ahead of that date.

A seasoned expert in public sector finance, accounting, and governance, Ogunjimi emerged as a strong candidate. A staff writer at Economic Confidential, who has covered the economic and financial sectors for nearly a decade, endorsed Ogunjimi’s candidacy based on his extensive experience and qualifications.

The staff writer disclosed that Ogunjimi’s career spans various sectors, with a wealth of experience in both the public and private domains. Before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved his current acting appointment, Ogunjimi served as the Director of Financial Reforms, Finance and Accounts at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), a role he assumed on 9 February, 2023. Prior to this, he was the Director of Treasury Revenues at the Nigerian Ports Authority from 15 November, 2022, to 9 February, 2023, and has held directorial roles at the Code of Conduct Bureau, Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

It was therefore not surprising when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through his media aide, announced Ogunjimi’s appointment as acting accountant-general of the federation which took effect on 10 December.

Born on 27 November, 1967, in Lagos State, Ogunjimi has dedicated over three decades to advancing his knowledge and expertise in finance, accounting, and governance. His academic credentials are impressive, featuring a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as well as Master’s degrees in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos. Currently, he is pursuing a PhD in Accounting at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Ogunjimi’s earlier positions include roles at the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs, the Nigerian Copyright Commission, and the Nigerian Navy Headquarters. In the private sector, he has worked with Trust Yields Securities Ltd, ICON Stockbrokers Ltd, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, and Humana Diagnostic & Heart Centre.

As Director of Financial Reforms, Finance, and Accounts, Ogunjimi played a pivotal role in modernising Nigeria’s financial management systems. His international expertise was particularly highlighted during his tenure as the project accountant for the World Bank-assisted Economic Reforms and Governance Project.

Recognised as a sought-after international keynote speaker, Ogunjimi has shared his insights on issues related to fraud, corruption, audit, and governance. He was notably invited to speak at the inaugural Africa Fraud and Corruption Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, organised by the MIS Training Institute, London, in March 2011. Additionally, he delivered a keynote address at the “Audit and Governance Nigeria” summit at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos in May 2013.

Ogunjimi’s professional affiliations are extensive. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria. He is also a governing council adviser for the Certified Fraud Examiner, USA, and holds fellowships with the Institute of Public Accountants of Australia, the Institute of Financial Accountants in the UK, and the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria. Furthermore, he is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, UK; a full member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments, UK; and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance, USA. He is also an Authorised Dealer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Ogunjimi’s appointment as acting accountant-general arrives during a critical period in Nigeria’s economic landscape. With increasing demands for accountability in public spending and a pressing need to optimise dwindling revenues, he is expected to lead Nigeria’s public finance system toward greater efficiency. As he embarks on this new chapter, Ogunjimi is well-positioned to leverage his extensive experience and expertise to drive fiscal reforms and ensure transparency in government finance.

Rahma Oladosu writes from the PRNigeria Centre in Abuja.

