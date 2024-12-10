In a groundbreaking initiative to integrate traditional medicine into the healthcare system, the administration inaugurated a regulatory committee for over 5,000 certified practitioners. This initiative aims to modernise traditional practices, ensuring safety and effectiveness through the establishment of a regulatory board, training programmes, and partnerships with healthcare institutions.

Nigeria’s healthcare system, particularly in the northern region, has long faced scrutiny for its inadequacies. However, Kano State is rewriting the narrative under the dynamic leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. His administration is spearheading a significant transformation, prioritising healthcare development and positioning the state as a beacon of progress in the region.

Under Governor Yusuf’s leadership, a series of pivotal healthcare reforms have been implemented to tackle persistent challenges within the sector. A major highlight is the groundbreaking introduction of free maternity services in the state, coupled with the distribution of N53 million worth of essential medical supplies, fulfilling a vital campaign promise. These initiatives not only combat long-standing issues such as drug shortages and outdated facilities but also reflect a comprehensive approach to revitalising healthcare infrastructure. The administration is actively renovating state hospitals and rehabilitating 44 local government primary health centers to meet modern healthcare standards.

To ensure equitable access, mobile clinics are being deployed to reach the most remote communities. This initiative not only enhances healthcare delivery but also fosters collaboration with international stakeholders. Governor Yusuf’s reforms establish a robust foundation for sustainable improvements in the healthcare system, ensuring better access, quality, and outcomes for all citizens of Kano.

In a bold move to enhance healthcare delivery, Governor Yusuf allocated an impressive N1 billion specifically for the improvement of health services. This investment focuses on establishing training schools for health professionals and implementing a comprehensive free Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health (MNCH) programme. The funding aims to renovate existing training institutions, ensuring a continuous influx of skilled workers into the healthcare sector.

Additionally, the MNCH programme strives to provide free healthcare services to mothers and children, addressing alarming maternal and child mortality rates while improving overall healthcare access. These initiatives reflect the governor’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure and enhancing the health outcomes of its residents.

Another significant achievement under Governor Yusuf’s administration is the restoration of the Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital. Once a vital institution with an 86-bed capacity serving countless children daily, the hospital was controversially sold under the previous administration. Governor Yusuf not only successfully recovered the hospital but also renovated and recommissioned it, making it operational again to serve the children of Kano State and beyond.

In a further effort to reduce maternal and child mortality rates, Governor Yusuf has re-commissioned the Bamalli Nuhu Maternity Hospital, following extensive renovations. He urged stakeholders to uphold the standard of care by maintaining the newly installed equipment and ensuring the facility remains clean, emphasising the importance of effective healthcare service delivery to Kano residents.

In another transformative project, Governor Yusuf has inaugurated the remodeled and equipped accident and emergency section of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital (MMSH). This initiative, which aims to rejuvenate the entire facility, sets the stage for similar renovations across other hospitals in the state.

Further enhancing maternal health, the administration has launched maternity health services in all hospitals statewide. This collaboration with Ghana underscores Governor Yusuf’s commitment to revitalising and enhancing healthcare delivery services in the state. The partnership was emphasised during the official visit of Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Health, Alhaji Mahama Seini, to Kano in September.

Governor Yusuf’s administration has also intensified efforts to tackle preventable diseases such as polio and malaria, reintroducing routine immunisation campaigns. These initiatives have significantly improved childhood immunisation rates in Kano, which previously suffered from the highest zero-dose immunisation rate in Nigeria. Families are now filled with renewed hope as these efforts work to combat debilitating childhood diseases like diphtheria and polio.

The industrious governor is also overseeing the implementation of transformative healthcare initiatives aimed at improving access to quality medical services across the state. A major component of this is the Medical Outreach Programme, which brings essential healthcare to remote and underserved villages, ensuring that even the most isolated residents can receive crucial health checks, treatments, and consultations without the burden of substantial travel.

In a pioneering move for public health, Governor Yusuf has signed the Premarital Health Screening Law, mandating health screenings for all couples before marriage. This legislation requires testing for conditions such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B and C, and genotype, aimed at reducing the transmission of hereditary diseases like sickle cell anemia and HIV/AIDS. The law not only safeguards public health but also protects individuals with these conditions from discrimination. Couples must now present health certificates from approved facilities prior to marriage, with penalties imposed for non-compliance.

Looking towards the future, Governor Yusuf’s administration has ambitious plans to build secondary hospitals in long-neglected areas, ensuring that every local government has access to quality healthcare. Recognising the crucial role of healthcare professionals, the government is actively addressing staffing shortages through extensive recruitment drives to bolster the state’s healthcare workforce. Governor Yusuf is also overhauling health educational institutions, ensuring they meet global standards and adequately equip the next generation of healthcare providers.

In a commitment to transparency, the governor has called for an immediate investigation into allegations of irregularities in drug supply contracts across local government councils. The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) is leading the inquiry into these serious allegations.

For the 2025 fiscal year, over N90 billion — amounting to 16.5 per cent of the state’s total budget — has been earmarked for healthcare development. This substantial investment underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to making healthcare a cornerstone of its governance.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s initiatives herald a new chapter in Kano’s healthcare journey. His visionary leadership demonstrates that with dedication, strategic planning, and robust investment, Nigeria’s healthcare system can achieve remarkable progress and inspire national pride.

