Dangote Cement posted a 22.7 per cent bottom-line growth for the first half of the year, relative to the corresponding period of 2025, according to the latest corporate results of sub-Saharan Africa’s top cement maker.

The corporation, which is hinging its medium-term expansion plan on a proposed capacity increase from 55 MTPA to 80 MTPA by 2030, recorded a moderate profit increase, driven by revenue growth from cement and clinker sales.

Clinker, a material produced during the cement manufacturing process and used as a binder for several cement products, contributed the bulk of the 2025 exports of Dangote Cement’s Nigerian operation. The company is present in nine other African countries.

Turnover leapt to ₦2.5 trillion from ₦2.1 trillion, aided by a rise of 10 per cent in production volume.

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Lagos-based investment management firm Cardinal Stone is betting that the manufacturer, which recorded ₦4.3 trillion in revenue last year, will hit ₦4.8 trillion this year, anchoring its optimism on rapid infrastructure development in Congo, Tanzania and Cameroon, markets where the company has a footprint.

That forecast leaves the six-month revenue average at ₦2.4 trillion, implying the company’s half-year sales are already above analysts’ projections.

In the period under review, the strong profit jump also benefited from tepid cost pressures, with finance costs dropping more than half to ₦112.1 billion.

EBITDA margin, a key indicator of a business’s core profitability, stood at 47.3 per cent, driven by robust operating profit performance in its Nigerian unit. That contrasts with a year ago, when it reported a margin of 45.6 per cent.

Pre-tax profit expanded by more than one-third to ₦981.4 billion, while profit after tax surged to ₦638.5 billion from ₦520.5 billion.

Advancing by 9.6 per cent, total assets rose to ₦6.6 trillion, boosted by sharply higher cash and cash equivalents.

Return on Average Equity stood at 22.1 per cent, compared to 23.7 per cent a year ago.

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