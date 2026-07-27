Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has launched a pointed critique of President Bola Tinubu’s communication style, arguing that the administration has retreated into a ‘bunker’ mentality that severs the essential link that should exist between the Aso Rock and Nigerians

In a recent interview, the leading opposition figure and NDC candidate contended that the President is increasingly governing through spokespersons and aides rather than engaging directly with citizens.

For Mr Obi, this overreliance on intermediaries reflects a disconnect from Nigerians’ immediate concerns

“The person voted for in this country is Bola Tinubu,” Mr Obi stated. “He’s no longer talking to us; he’s gone into Aso Rock and turned it into a bunker.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The former Anambra governor insisted that if the administration is to regain public trust, the President must abandon his current insulation and speak directly to the people, rather than outsourcing his voice to others.

President Tinubu is failing to lead effectively by relying too heavily on his aides, according to Peter Obi, who claims that the President’s absence from the public discourse is emblematic of a broader failure in his administration’s communication strategy.

Mr Obi spoke during a recent television appearance, dismissing the current approach as insufficient for a country facing deep socio-economic crises.

He accused the President of hiding behind his administration’s spokespersons instead of addressing the nation’s challenges head-on.

“We want him to come out of that bunker and speak to the people,” Mr Obi urged. He argued that the electorate voted for Mr Tinubu himself, not for an administration that conducts its business at a remove, leaving citizens feeling ignored. At the same time, the country grapples with insecurity and economic hardship.

The opposition figure argues that by retreating from direct communication, the President is failing to provide the transparent leadership required to tackle Nigeria’s current national emergencies.

The crux of Mr Obi’s argument is that the President has insulated himself within Aso Rock, effectively turning the seat of power into a ‘bunker’.

By prioritising the messaging of proxies over his own direct engagement, Mr Obi suggests that Mr Tinubu is failing to inspire confidence or address the lived reality of ordinary Nigerians. He maintains that only by emerging from this insulation can the President truly confront the scale of the crisis facing the nation.