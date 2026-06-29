The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially disowned a list of successful candidates from its recently concluded primaries that is currently circulating in the public domain. The party described the document as fake and unauthorised.

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, issued a statement on Sunday urging members, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the publication. “The APC hereby informs the general public that it has not released the official list of successful candidates from its recently-conducted primaries,” Morka stated.

According to the party, successful candidates will be notified through official channels and will be issued certificates of return in accordance with established procedures. Party sources indicated that internal collation and verification are still ongoing, following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) window for political parties to upload candidate names ahead of the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)