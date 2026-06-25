The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos, has uncovered an alleged ₦16.17 million pregnancy scam and recorded breakthroughs in recovering hundreds of counterfeit cosmetic products.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of the FCID Annex, Simeon Akpanudom, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the department’s operational achievements between 30 March and 25 June.

Mr Akpanudom said the department had intensified efforts to combat economic crimes, fraud, human trafficking, and attacks on critical national infrastructure.

According to him, one of the major cases under investigation involves allegations of obtaining money by false pretences, cheating, conspiracy, and the illegal procurement of an abortion.

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He said the case stemmed from a petition filed by a complainant who accused his fiancée, a 22-year-old woman, of falsely claiming to be pregnant and collecting money from him for antenatal care, medical treatment, and other pregnancy-related expenses.

“The total amount obtained from the complainant is ₦16.17 million.

“Investigations revealed that the pregnancy was allegedly terminated at about five months’ gestation at a private medical facility in Ajah, Lagos,” he said.

The AIG added that the suspect and a nurse attached to the facility had been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre. At the same time, efforts were ongoing to arrest the medical director allegedly involved in the procedure.

Counterfeiting of cream

Mr Akpanudom also disclosed that detectives were investigating a case of alleged illegal importation and counterfeiting of ‘Baby Secret Cream’ following a petition by Flawless Cosmetics.

The police chief said investigators recovered 331 cartons of counterfeit products bearing the Baby Secret Cream brand from a warehouse in the Trade Fair Market area of Lagos.

According to him, some suspects found in possession of the products have been arrested and are assisting investigators in tracking down the alleged mastermind.

He further revealed that operatives arrested suspected members of a syndicate involved in vandalising telecommunications installations and other critical infrastructure across Lagos State.

Several exhibits were recovered from the suspects, including a locally made pistol, a live cartridge, solar batteries, solar panels, cutting tools, ropes, tricycles, and vehicles allegedly used in carrying out the criminal activities.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the recovered items were used in the vandalism of telecommunication installations and other critical infrastructure across Lagos State,” he said.

Mr Akpanudom said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate before their prosecution.

The AIG also highlighted the department’s achievements in combating human trafficking and transnational crimes. He disclosed that INTERPOL operatives attached to the FCID rescued 45 victims of human trafficking during the period under review.

According to him, four suspected human traffickers were arrested, four people on international watch lists and red notices were apprehended, and two suspects arrested abroad were returned to Nigeria.

Mr Akpanudom said the FCID Annex received 1,762 petitions and complaints within the period under review, adding that 56 cases had been concluded and processed in various courts.

He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure, combating economic crimes, and ensuring the diligent prosecution of offenders.

The AIG urged members of the public to continue supporting the police by providing credible,d actionable information to enhance crime prevention and improve public safety across the country.

(NAN)