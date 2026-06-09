A coalition of prominent Nigerian scholars, diplomats, and civil society leaders has warned that the country is approaching a national crisis, citing the erosion of democratic institutions, unchecked executive dominance, and deepening regional insecurity as converging threats to the state’s survival.

The group, which includes former United Nations Under-Secretary-General Ibrahim Gambari, former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman Attahiru Jega, and chair of the Premium Times Editorial Board, Jibrin Ibrahim, issued a statement on Monday, calling for urgent institutional reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Nigeria stands at a dangerous crossroads where rising insecurity, an alarming level of electoral manipulation by government, and the weakening of democratic institutions are converging into a national crisis that threatens the country’s survival,” the statement read.

The signatories alleged that the legislature had been brought under near-total control of the executive, while the judiciary had lost both its independence and integrity.

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They warned that the erosion of institutional checks and balances had fuelled public distrust to its highest level, creating conditions that were pushing violent extremism, organised crime, and communal conflict towards a tipping point.

Sahel threat

The group also linked Nigeria’s internal instability to the broader security crisis engulfing the Sahel region, warning that the spread of terrorism, arms trafficking, and unconstitutional changes of government in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger were intensifying insecurity within Nigeria and across the Lake Chad Basin.

They called on the federal government to appoint a high-level Special Envoy for the Sahel to rebuild trust between Nigeria, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and to revamp regional mechanisms for peace and security.

“The government should recognise that insecurity in the Sahel fuels the Nigerian crisis and that rapprochement between the AES and ECOWAS is an important element in Nigeria’s national interest,” the statement said.

On the judiciary, the coalition urged the National Judicial Council to establish a framework for holding judges accountable for decisions taken in the context of electoral processes. It called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to enforce professional conduct among its members and to strengthen monitoring of the judiciary.

The group also raised concerns about INEC’s neutrality and competence, urging professional bodies, including the NBA, trade unions, and civic groups, to engage the electoral commission to ensure the 2027 elections are free, fair, and credible.

Broader civic responsibilities

Beyond the government, the statement addressed multiple sectors of Nigerian society. It called on the private sector to demand accountability in governance and uphold the rule of law as a prerequisite for economic progress. It urged traditional rulers and religious leaders to deploy their moral authority to promote peaceful coexistence and inter-faith dialogue.

Civil society organisations were asked to sensitise citizens and strengthen public demand for accountability, while Nigerians broadly were urged to be “bold and courageous” in protecting civic rights and resisting what the group described as a shrinking civic space.

The statement was signed by Husseini Abdu, Fatima Balla, Usman Bugaje, Ibrahim Gambari, Yahaya Hashim, Jibrin Ibrahim, Attahiru Jega (OFR), Mohammed Kuna, Abubakar Mahmoud, and Kabiru Yusuf.