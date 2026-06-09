The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, and other leaders of the NDC, on Monday, held a closed-door peace talks with aggrieved members of the party in Kano State.

Osa Director, the national spokesperson of the NDC, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Director explained that the closed-door peace talks were part of efforts to resolve the primary election-related crisis between Kwankwasiya Movement and other NDC members in the North-western state.

Kwankwasiya Movement is a political support group founded by the NDC vice-presidential candidate and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

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The national spokesperson said the meeting, which lasted for several hours, was “productive.”

“Senator Dickson and the NDC leadership are mediating in the process in order to enhance inclusion and participation by every party member.

“The NDC leadership will not impose candidates in Kano State, and indeed across the nation as the party cherishes the virtues of internal democracy,” he said.

Mr Director stressed that the NDC has not released any official results of its 2027 primaries in any state.

“Hence, the public and party members are urged to disregard any such list in circulation,” he said.

READ ALSO: NDC crisis continues as party says it has no list of candidates yet

The cause of the crisis

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some NDC members in North-west Nigeria recently alleged Mr Kwankwaso was plotting to facilitate the dominance of members of Kwankwasiya Movement in the region’s party structure while dropping other key party leaders.

The Vice-Chairman of the NDC in the North-west, Mohammed Serina, and the Chairman of the party in Kano State, Hussaini Mariga, made the allegations against Mr Kwankwaso in a petition recently submitted to the party’s national leadership.

This newspaper learnt that the petition followed purported results of NDC’s primaries in North-west circulating on Facebook in which the majority of winners were linked to the Kwankwasiya Movement.