The federal government has rescheduled the airlifting of the first batch of Nigerian citizens wanting to leave South Africa following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks against Blacks in the country.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to Mr Ebienfa, the proposed airlifting of the first batch of returnees from South Africa, originally scheduled for Monday (today), has been rescheduled to Wednesday due to unforeseen logistical considerations.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu had approved five evacuation flights to be operated by Nigeria’s private airline, Air Peace.

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He said that the first flight, expected to transport about 270 passengers, would depart Johannesburg on the new date in the evening, after all necessary permits and clearances have been secured for the aircraft.

He also confirmed that the federal government had extended the screening of its citizens willing to be evacuated from South Africa to Wednesday.

”I received confirmation from our Mission in Pretoria that the screening exercise of Nigerian nationals, who have indicated interest in being evacuated back home, has been extended to Wednesday.

”So far, more than 500 persons have been screened and cleared,” Mr Ebienfa said.

(NAN)