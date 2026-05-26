An officer of the Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA) in Cross River State has died after a commercial mini-bus driver allegedly stabbed him during a routine traffic operation in Calabar, Cross River, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 10:00 a.m. while the officer was carrying out traffic control and enforcement duties aimed at maintaining order and safety on the roads, according to a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Bassey Okokon.

Mr Okokon said the slain officer, identified as Akerete Okon, was unarmed and in uniform when the driver allegedly attacked him during the operation.

He said the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer in the chest with a screwdriver.

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“Despite efforts to save the officer, he later died from the injuries sustained,” the statement said.

The spokesperson described the incident as tragic and condemned the attack on the agency’s personnel.

The police spokesperson in Cross River, Eitokpah Sunday, confirmed the incident.

“The Command is aware of the unfortunate incident. Preliminary information indicates that one Godwin Ukpai Okobo, a commercial mini-bus driver, was involved in an altercation with officials of TRAMRA yesterday around Marian Hills, Calabar, which allegedly resulted in the death of one Mr Akerete Okon, a TRAMRA officer, after he was rushed to the hospital,” Mr Sunday, an assistant superintendent of police, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Sunday said an investigation had commenced to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Command assures members of the public that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted, and further updates will be communicated as necessary,” he added.

The police have arrested the suspect, the police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that two months ago, the government of Cross River State banned a sister agency, Vehicle Inspection Officers from road operations across the State over alleged harassment, excessive fines and high tickets.