Four sitting members of the House of Representatives have lost their reelection bids under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State.

They include Usman Ibrahim, representing the Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency, and Sa’idu Yusif of the Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency.

The others are Sa’adu Wada of the Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency, and Muhammad Muktar of the Kazaure/Gwiwa/Roni Federal Constituency.

The lawmakers didn’t participate in the party’s primary elections, which concluded late Saturday.

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The lawmakers failed to secure nominations from their respective constituency leaders during the APC stakeholders’ meeting, which instead favoured fresh aspirants.

Mr Usman was replaced by Aliyu Usaini and Mr Yusif by Umar Imam.

Mr Wada was replaced by Yushau Muhammad, while Mr Muktar was replaced by Ahmad Zakari, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Power and Infrastructure.

However, the replaced lawmakers reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC following separate visits to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House.

Primary elections

Eight out of the APC House of Representatives candidates in the state emerged unopposed at the primaries.

The exercise was held across the state’s 287 political wards and recorded a high turnout of party members who lined up to elect the flagbearers.

Those nominated by consensus include: Tasiu Ishaq (Dutse/Kiyawa), Suleiman Aliyu (Birnin Kudu/Buji), Rabiu Mukhtar (Garki/Babura), Shitu Galambi (Gwaram), Abubakar Makki (Malam Madori/Kaugama), Umar Imam (Miga/Jahun), Abubakar Fulata (Birniwa/Guri/Kirikasamma) and Zakari Santuraki of the (Kazaure/Yankwashi/Roni/Gwiwa).

Contested constituencies

In the constituencies where elections were contested, Yushau Muhammad (Ringim/Taura), Nazifi Sani (Gumel/Gagarawa/Sule Tankarkar/Maigatari), and Aliyu Usaini (Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa) were elected.

The state’s governor, Umar Namadi, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise, commending party members for their discipline, orderly behaviour, and unity.