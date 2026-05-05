The N10.27 billion corruption trial of Ali Bello, a nephew of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, continued on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with a prosecution witness alleging that the defendant used bureau de change (BDC) operators to transfer funds to associates.

Ahmed Abubakar, the 17th prosecution witness, told the court that Mr Bello authorised the movement of funds through BDCs to those he described as his “cronies.”

Mr Bello, who is the Chief of Staff to the incumbent Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission alongside Dauda Sulaiman on an amended 16 charges of misappropriation and money laundering. They allegedly committed the offences during the tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Witness account

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the witness said the younger Mr Bello admitted in an extra-judicial statement to the inflows and outflows of funds handled through the BDCs.

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“The utilisation of the funds in the BDC were carried out by the instruction of the first defendant; most of them are the cronies of the first defendant,” the witness said.

He added that the spending of the funds was allegedly on behalf of both Mr Bello and the former governor.

“The spending of the money is for the first defendant and for the former governor. Some of the beneficiaries were the cronies of the first defendant,” he said.

Alleged transactions

According to the witness, some of the funds were paid to individuals and entities, including a non governmental organisation identified as Mother Care Welfare, said to belong to the former governor’s wife.

He also mentioned payments to individuals, including one Mumuni Benghazi, as well as transactions connected to property purchases and automobile payments.

The witness told the court that a total of N100 million was allegedly paid in tranches to a beneficiary identified as Dantata, including an initial N80 million payment for a property and a subsequent N20 million balance.

Other payments cited included N19 million to another individual and funds transferred to a company identified as CI Automobiles.

The witness referred to documents already admitted as exhibits, including statements attributed to the defendant.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel, Ahmed Raji and O. Jolaooyo, who are both SANs, the witness maintained his testimony.

The trial judge, James Omotosho, adjourned the case until 6 May for continuation of cross-examination.