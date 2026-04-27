A State High Court in Awka, Anambra State, has convicted and sentenced one Ifeanyi Anizoba Jr. to death by hanging for the murder of his father, Ifeanyi Anizoba.

Delivering judgement in Awka, the judge, Chukwudi Okaa, found the defendant guilty of the offence, adding that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution, led by Chief State Counsel, Chiamaka Chukwuka, had told the court that the incident occurred on 24 December 2019, at Nodu Village, Awka, following a dispute between the defendant and his father.

The prosecution had in its submission alleged that the defendant pushed his father during an altercation, causing him to hit his head against a wall and lose consciousness.

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The court heard that the defendant left his father unattended for two days without seeking medical assistance.

He also locked him up in a room until neighbours raised the alarm after perceiving an offensive odour.

Family members subsequently discovered the body.

The prosecution called three witnesses, including a relative of the deceased, the investigating police officer and the medical doctor, who conducted the autopsy.

The defendant, who was initially without legal representation, was later assigned counsel from the Office of the Public Defender.

The defence called two witnesses and denied responsibility for the death.

In his judgement, Mr Okaa held that the totality of the evidence established that the defendant’s actions led to the death of the deceased and accordingly convicted him.

He subsequently sentenced the defendant to death by hanging.

(NAN)