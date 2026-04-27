Journalists were on Monday ejected from the courtroom at the Federal High Court in Abuja as it prepared to hear bail applications for six defendants accused of plotting against President Bola Tinubu.

A court official and a State Security Service (SSS) operative directed reporters to vacate the courtroom shortly before the trial judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, took her seat, signalling what appears to be the authorities’ preference for a secret trial.

The court official who did not mention his name told journalists the instruction came from the judge , while the SSS operative said he would explain later.

The reporters, however, left immediately after the judge was seated.

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Reporters had arrived at the court as early as 8:00 a.m., but left at about 9:07 a.m. after the directive.

The federal government on Wednesday, 22 April, arraigned a retired army general and five others on charges of planning failed coup against Mr Tinubu.

The six defendants include Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major-general; Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; and Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa.

Others are Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric.

They face 13 counts of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering. But all six pleaded not guilty when the charges were read Wednesday last week.

After the plea, Judge Abdulmalik granted accelerated hearing and fixed Monday, 27 April, for the bail hearing. She also ordered that the defendants be remanded in SSS custody.

Meanwhile, Timipre Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources during the immediate past administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, was named as a conspirator in seven of the 13 counts but has not been charged as a defendant. Prosecutors said he is on the run.

Mr Sylva denied the allegation in a statement last year. He said he was abroad and would return to clear his name. He has not done so.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least 40 suspects, including serving and retired military officers and civilians, were arrested over the alleged plot.

The 36 serving officers were arraigned on Friday at about 8:53 a.m. before a court martial at the Guards Brigade Scorpion Mess in Asokoro, Abuja.

Ejecting journalists from Ms Abdulmalik’s courtroom fits into a trend.

Court officials have sometimes cited limited space in the courtroom as the reason for asking persons standing, including journalists, to leave.

In some instances, reporters who identified themselves as journalists were still asked to vacate the courtroom.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has 13 courtrooms handling criminal and civil matters. However, journalists say access restrictions vary from courtroom to courtroom.