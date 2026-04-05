The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has lost his wife, Hadiza Jega.

The former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, confirmed the death and announced his condolences to the bereaved family in a statement on Facebook.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Professor Attahiru Jega and his entire family on the passing of his beloved wife, Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega.

“This is indeed a painful and irreplaceable loss. Hajiya Hadiza was a woman of grace, dignity, and remarkable virtue whose life impacted many beyond her immediate family. Her contributions to family, community, and society will not be forgotten.

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“At this moment of grief, I pray that Almighty Allah grants her Aljannatul Firdaus and gives Prof. Jega and the entire family the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss. May Allah forgive and grant her Jannah Firdaus”, Mr Malami stated.

Mr Jega, a professor, currently serves as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education (SRCOE) in Kumbotso, Kano State.

He was also appointed by President Bola Tinubu in 2025 as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform Initiative.

“The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at the National Mosque, Abuja, today, Sunday, 5th April 2026,” the management of Bayero University announced