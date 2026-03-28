The University of Abuja has announced an increase in transportation fares for students and staff following a sharp rise in the pump price of petrol.

In a notice issued by the institution’s transportation office, the university said the decision became necessary after the price of fuel increased from N980 to N1,370, a development that has disrupted campus transport operations.

The statement, signed by the Head of Transportation Office, Amdii Amdii, noted that both university-owned buses and private shuttle operators were affected by the new fuel price regime.

“As a result, the university buses and private shuttle operators have been grounded due to the realities of the new fuel price regime,” the statement said.

To address the situation, the university said it had reviewed transport fares for movement between the Mini Campus and the Main Campus.

Under the new arrangement, fares for university buses were increased from N400 to N600, while those for private shuttle operators rose from N500 to N700.

The institution said it consulted key stakeholders, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the Students’ Union Government (SUG), before implementing the changes.

The new fares took effect from Thursday, 26 March 2026.

The university, however, assured members of its community that the increase is temporary and would be reviewed downward if petrol prices drop.

“We urge the kind understanding of all members of the university community within this period under review,” the statement added.

Fuel Price Hike

The price of fuel has crossed N1,200, and crude oil has been close to $100 per barrel since the war between the United States/Israel and Iran began early this month.

The war has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit hub for oil ships, stifling supply and hiking prices.

Ths had led to an increase in the cost of petroleum products in Nigeria because a significant share of the products consumed in Nigeria are still imported.