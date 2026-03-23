Terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram under the command of Mallam Sadiku have reportedly blown up a bridge linking many communities and markets in Niger State with an explosive device.

The incident, according to sources in the area, occurred Sunday evening, along the Wawa-Luma-Guffanti road.

The tiny, quiet road passes through the Kainji Lake National Park, where two jihadi groups—Ansaru or Mamuda, and Boko Haram—have established bases.

Locals said the incident and its timing showed that the terrorists are determined to cripple local economies.

“It happened just a day before Babanna market,” a resident of Wawa told PREMIUM TIMES by phone.

A commercial driver conveying traders to Babana on Monday morning said the road had been totally cut off.

“No car could pass through the road because it was cut into two,” the driver, Ahmed Yusuf, said.

He said only those riding motorcycles were manoeuvring through the debris under the bridge.

Abu Fudail, a resident of New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu LGA, posted a video of the damaged bridge on his Facebook handle, saying “the incident was another attempt to impoverish locals.

He noted that 90 per cent of all major markets in the area are accessed through the road.

According to him, the road also leads to Kebbi State and Kontagora through the River Niger. It also links Babanna and the Benin Republic.

More details later…