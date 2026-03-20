The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Thursday, appointed four professors under its Professorial Endowment Chair initiative to prevent the extinction of the Igbo language.

The professors are Mercy Nnyigide from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Boniface Mbah of the University of Nigeria Nsukka; Ngozi Emeka-Nwobi of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki; and Ngozi Chukwukere of Imo State University, Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Ohanaeze in 2025 pledged to establish seven professorial chairs in Igbo studies across universities in Igbo-speaking states to promote the language, culture, history, and research.

Speaking during the cheque presentation at the Ohanaeze Secretariat in Enugu, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Azuta-Mbata, said the initiative was driven by concerns over warnings that the Igbo language was endangered.

“We have been inundated with announcements from UNESCO and other bodies that the Igbo language is endangered and may face extinction.

“This has prompted us to take deliberate steps to encourage research, documentation, and scholarly activities in the Igbo language and culture,” he said.

Mr Azuta-Mbata noted that the professorial chairs were part of a broader strategy to deepen scholarship and revive interest in the language.

He said that the selection process was rigorous and that four chairs had been filled, with plans to complete the remaining three.

He further disclosed that the Ohanaeze intended to expand its interventions to include scholarships and bursaries for students, as well as digital learning initiatives through its website.

According to him, the organisation is also planning to train about 200 youths, starting with 100 in the first phase, in coding and Artificial Intelligence.

He commended the selected scholars for their dedication and urged collective action to safeguard the language.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Professorial Chair Endowment, Damian Opata, a professor, described the initiative as innovative and the first of its kind in the organisation’s history.

He said the programme aimed to stimulate research, organise academic engagements, and develop curricula for Igbo language studies both in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Earlier, Fred Eze, a professor and the secretary of the Board of Trustees for the Professorial Chair, explained that the selection involved rigorous assessment of research proposals and academic credentials, ensuring that only the best candidates from the region emerged.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Mr Mbah expressed appreciation to Ohanaeze for the opportunity and pledged their commitment to advancing Igbo language studies.

He promised that, with sustained effort and collaboration, the Igbo language would not only survive but also flourish for future generations.