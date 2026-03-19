The Nigerian government says it is working to establish a Nigerian campus of Coventry University, as part of its effort to expand access to “globally recognised degrees” and reduce the cost of studying abroad.

The proposal, announced Wednesday in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education, is driven through a Transnational Education (TNE) partnership with the United Kingdom (UK) institution and is aimed at delivering “affordable global education” to Nigerian students.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, in a post on X, said he is currently in the UK alongside President Bola Tinubu, where he is engaging with university leadership, investors, and development partners to advance the plan.

Mr Alausa said discussions with Coventry University are already yielding results.

Proposed Lagos campus

The ministry said the campus is expected to be located in Alaro City, Lagos State.

It added that the campus will offer Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM), Business, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“All degrees will be equivalent to those awarded in the United Kingdom. Admissions are expected to commence between the third and fourth quarters of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals,” the ministry said.

Focus on local access

The ministry said the initiative is intended to enable Nigerian students to access “world-class education locally at significantly reduced cost,” while also strengthening skills development and improving graduate employability.

Mr Alausa also said the government wants Nigerian parents to enjoy their children being at home while still receiving a world-class UK education.

“For too long, families have had to send their children thousands of miles away in search of quality education. We are changing that,” he said.

“With Coventry University Nigeria, our students will be able to earn fully accredited UK degrees at significantly lower cost, without leaving the country.”

Beyond access, he said “This is about building Nigeria’s human capital, developing the skills, talent, and workforce needed to drive innovation, productivity, and long-term national growth.”

The ministry added that, with the support of the UK Department for Business and Trade, the government remains committed to expanding access to high-quality, globally competitive education.

Evolving framework for transnational education

Nigeria’s push for transnational education has developed through a series of regulatory and policy steps aimed at opening the country’s higher education space to foreign participation under strict oversight.

In 2022, the National Universities Commission (NUC) developed guidelines for the operation of transnational education in the country.

The guidelines outline how foreign universities can collaborate with Nigerian institutions through arrangements such as branch campuses, joint degrees, and franchised programmes.

The NUC said the framework was designed to ensure quality assurance, protect the integrity of Nigeria’s university system, and regulate the growing interest of foreign institutions seeking to operate in the country.

Through efforts to deepen collaborations with international partners, a UK delegation engaged with Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in 2024, to explore opportunities for expanding transnational education.

The discussions focused on strengthening partnerships between Nigerian and UK institutions, particularly in areas building stronger institutional linkages, promoting collaborative research, and expanding opportunities for Nigerian students to access foreign-accredited programmes locally.