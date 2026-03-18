The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has clarified the legal status of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The commission explained in a statement by its spokesperson, Okor Odey, on Tuesday in Abuja, that his continued detention was based on an existing court order and not a new directive.

Mr Odey said that the commission appeared in court on Tuesday for the hearing of an application filed by Mr El-Rufai on 6 March, seeking to overturn a remand order earlier granted on March 5.

According to him, proceedings in court did not result in any fresh detention order.

Instead, he said, the court adjourned the matter to 31 March, after Mr El-Rufai’s legal team requested time to respond to the commission’s submission.

Mr Odey emphasised that the initial remand order had granted the ICPC 14 days to detain and investigate the former governor over allegations bordering on money laundering and abuse of office.

”Following the expiration of that order, the Commission applied for an extension, which was approved by the court on March 5,” Mr Odey said.

He explained that an earlier attempt by Mr El-Rufai’s legal team to set aside the remand order issued on 19 February was dismissed on 9 March.

While reaffirming the position of the commission, Mr Odey stated that Mr El-Rufai remains in lawful custody under a valid court order.

He added that all actions taken so far were in strict compliance with the law, including the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

”The commission also reiterates its commitment to due process and warns against the spread of misinformation; legal matters should be resolved in court rather than through public speculation.

”The ICPC conducts its duties with the highest professionalism and respect for the rule of law.

”We urge the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official updates from the commission,” he added.

(NAN)